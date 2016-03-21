Deswegen liebt Prinz William seinen Zweitjob als Pilot

Prinz William ist froh über seinen Arbeit als Pilot eines Rettungshubschraubers. Das sagte der Zweite in der britischen Thronfolge in einem BBC-Interview, das am Dienstag veröffentlicht wurde. Er liebe die Arbeit im Team.

„Das ist etwas, das ich in meinem anderen Job nicht unbedingt tue, da bin du eher auf mich alleine gestellt“, sagte der 34-Jährige.

Das Reden und Scherzen mit seinen Kollegen helfe ihm über einige Erlebnisse hinwegzukommen, sagte William. Mit schweren Unfällen und Todesfällen konfrontiert zu werden, sei manchmal „ganz schön schwierig“.

Final preparations as Prince Harry is about to leave Kathmandu for Bardia National Park to see more of stunning Nepal. #HarryInNepal Ein von Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) gepostetes Foto am 20. Mär 2016 um 18:20 Uhr

Prinz William arbeitet seit Sommer 2015 in Teilzeit als Pilot eines Rettungshubschraubers in der ostenglischen Region East Anglia. Seine Ausbildung zum Pilot machte er bei der britischen Luftwaffe. Außerdem vertritt er Queen Elizabeth II. (90) bei öffentlichen Anlässen als Repräsentant des britischen Königshauses.

No danger - The Duke and Prince George look at a @royalairforceuk Squirrel helicopter @airtattoo, which The Duke trained upon at RAF Shawbury in 2009 🚁 Ein von Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) gepostetes Foto am 9. Jul 2016 um 4:37 Uhr

(apa/ Anastasia Lopez)