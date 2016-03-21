Deswegen liebt Prinz William seinen Zweitjob als Pilot
„Das ist etwas, das ich in meinem anderen Job nicht unbedingt tue, da bin du eher auf mich alleine gestellt“, sagte der 34-Jährige.
East Anglian Air Ambulance is marking National Air Ambulance Week with a BBC Future project offering a look 'Inside the trauma team where Prince William works’. The web-based multi-media offers an in-depth look at the team, technology, and tools that allow our pilots and clinicians to bring the emergency department to the patient within the golden hour that can save lives. The Duke of Cambridge, known as Pilot William Wales at work, is featured alongside his team mates to highlight the incredible work of the Air Ambulance. The Duke is proud to work alongside an extremely professional team, all working together to do a complex job, and feel inspired by work. Explore the gallery on the BBC website via the link in our bio.
Das Reden und Scherzen mit seinen Kollegen helfe ihm über einige Erlebnisse hinwegzukommen, sagte William. Mit schweren Unfällen und Todesfällen konfrontiert zu werden, sei manchmal „ganz schön schwierig“.
Prinz William arbeitet seit Sommer 2015 in Teilzeit als Pilot eines Rettungshubschraubers in der ostenglischen Region East Anglia. Seine Ausbildung zum Pilot machte er bei der britischen Luftwaffe. Außerdem vertritt er Queen Elizabeth II. (90) bei öffentlichen Anlässen als Repräsentant des britischen Königshauses.
(apa/ Anastasia Lopez)