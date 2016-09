Das war Obamas letzte große Rede an die Welt

In his final speech to the @unitednations General Assembly, President @barackobama said that gains made in recent decades have been threatened by “uncertainty and unease and strife.” He painted a picture of nations struggling with economic inequality, sectarian conflict and rising nationalism. And he insisted that the remedy for this uneasiness around the world isn’t to retreat to old divides. “The answer cannot be a simple rejection of global integration,” @barackobama said. “We should work together to make sure the benefits of global integration are broadly shared.” Twice, he talked about the futility of building walls. “A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself,” he said. Visit the link in our profile to read more about his speech. The photographer @samuelhodgson took this photo of @barackobama, as seen on a Russian translator’s screen, today at the #UnitedNations General Assembly in New York.

