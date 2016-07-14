Instagram-Hit: Gesundes Essen, das Spaß macht

Das Auge isst bekanntlich mit. Bei den Kreationen der Australierin Laleh Mohmedi traut man sich gar nicht zuzubeißen, weil sie so schön aussehen.

Laleh Mohmedi möchte ihrem Sohn gesundes Essen schmackhaft machen. Daher kreiert sie optische Leckerbissen. Weil die Fotos davon so gut ankommen, startet sie einen Blog. Ihr Ziel ist es, andere zum gesunden Essen zu animieren. Ob sie damit erfolgreich ist, wissen wir nicht. Die Fotos sind aber auf jeden Fall ein Genuss... /(WD)

I promised Jacob that I would take him to #Disneyland for his birthday this year- currently tossing up between Florida and Tokyo- Have any of our Instagram/Facebook friends been to any of the resorts? Would love to hear your reccommendations so we can make our final decision ! :) In the meantime here is GENIE from ALADDIN ready to go to Disneyland! Blue rice (dyed with purple cabbage) stuffed with lamb shanks and vegetables . . . . . . . #disney #disneylandresort #aladdin #genie #goofy #disneyanimation #disneylandresort #foodart #Funfood #foodartist #organic #grassfed #purplecabbage #shank #cheese #carrots #blackbeans #buzzfeed #art #edibleart #toddler #holiday #eattherainbow #healthyeating #robinwilliams

