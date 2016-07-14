Instagram-Hit: Gesundes Essen, das Spaß macht
Laleh Mohmedi möchte ihrem Sohn gesundes Essen schmackhaft machen. Daher kreiert sie optische Leckerbissen. Weil die Fotos davon so gut ankommen, startet sie einen Blog. Ihr Ziel ist es, andere zum gesunden Essen zu animieren. Ob sie damit erfolgreich ist, wissen wir nicht. Die Fotos sind aber auf jeden Fall ein Genuss... /(WD)
BOB THE MINION & TIM THE TEDDY BEAR Marinated free range chicken with saffron mash potato, purple cabbage (baking soda used to turn the cabbage blue), carrot and buckwheat flatbread . . . . #bobtheminion #minions #minion #despicableme #illumination #universalpictures #foodart #funfood #healthy #organic #purplecabbage #saffron #potato #freerangechicken #olives #carrot #buzzfeed #food #edibleart #art #lunch #feedfeed #yum #whati8today #buckwheat #blackfungus
Choose others- Do something for someone else. You'll feel all the feels. Upload a picture helping someone with the hashtag #choosemywellness for chance to win $1000! Over the month of September make one simple choice every day to improve your health and wellbeing. Upload a pic of your challenge onto Twitter, Instagram or the Nestlè Facebook page for your chance to wine a daily prize of $1000. For full terms and conditions jump onto www.nestlechoosemywellness.com.au . . . . . #nestle #foodart #healthy #funfood #help #rice balance #wellness #potato #capsicum #onion #cauliflower #carrot #blackbeans #funfood #chicken #food #foodartist #3d
Yesterday during one of my food art workshops at @inkeddubai I had a crazy request from a fashion enthusiast- so here it is the iconic KARL LAGERFIELD Mash potato with enoki mushroom, eggplant, wholemeal wrap, wild rice and chia seeds . . . #fashion #karllagerfield #karl #chanel #fashionicon #foodart #food #potato #aubergine #eggplant #wholemealwrap #enokimushroom #chiaseeds #art #edibleart #foodartist #buzzfeed #wildrice
Choose balance- balance your evening meal with half a plate of veggies, a quarter of protein and a quarter of carbs. Upload you balancing your plate or just life in general with the hashtag #choosemywellness for chance to win $1000! Over the month of September make one simple choice every day to improve your health and wellbeing. Upload a pic of your challenge onto Twitter, Instagram or the Nestlè Facebook page for your chance to wine a daily prize of $1000. For full terms and conditions jump onto www.nestlechoosemywellness.com.au . . . . . #nestle #foodart #healthy #funfood #elephant #rice balance #wellness #potato #capsicum #purplecabbage #carrot #blackbeans #funfood #food #foodartist
Who let the dogs out? Walk your dog today for 20 minutes- you will both love it! 🐕🐩🐕 Upload a picture of you and your dog using the hashtag #choosemywellness for your chance to win $1000! Over the month of September make one simple choice every day to improve your health and wellbeing. Upload a pic of your challenge onto Twitter, Instagram or the Nestlè Facebook page for your chance to wine a daily prize of $1000. For full terms and conditions jump onto www.nestlechoosemywellness.com.au . . . #nestle #wellness #mindfulness #foodart #food #art #potato #redcapsicum #freerangebeef #dog #walk #mansbestfriend #friends #melbourne #sydney #edibleart #australia #healthy #healthyeating #woof
R U OK? Check in on your mate today on R U OK day ! Upload a picture of you and your friend using the hashtag #choosemywellness for your chance to win $1000! Over the month of September make one simple choice every day to improve your health and wellbeing. Upload a pic of your challenge onto Twitter, Instagram or the Nestlè Facebook page for your chance to wine a daily prize of $1000. For full terms and conditions jump onto www.nestlechoosemywellness.com.au . . . #nestle #wellness #mindfulness #foodart #food #art #ruokday #ruok #potato #spinach #fettucine #pasta #purplecabbage #friends #suicideprevention #edibleart #australia #love #eattherainbow #healthy #healthyeating #carrot #chiaseeds
SWEETPEA from THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS Cheese and avocado sandwich with red capsicum, carrots, spinach and chia seeds #feedfeed #applegate . . . . . . #thesecretlifeofpets #universalpictures #universalstudios #foodart #food #funfood #lunch #edibleart #healthy #eattherainbow #art #organic #avocado #sandwich #carrots #buzzfeed #chiaseeds #cucumber #cheese #toast
I promised Jacob that I would take him to #Disneyland for his birthday this year- currently tossing up between Florida and Tokyo- Have any of our Instagram/Facebook friends been to any of the resorts? Would love to hear your reccommendations so we can make our final decision ! :) In the meantime here is GENIE from ALADDIN ready to go to Disneyland! Blue rice (dyed with purple cabbage) stuffed with lamb shanks and vegetables . . . . . . . #disney #disneylandresort #aladdin #genie #goofy #disneyanimation #disneylandresort #foodart #Funfood #foodartist #organic #grassfed #purplecabbage #shank #cheese #carrots #blackbeans #buzzfeed #art #edibleart #toddler #holiday #eattherainbow #healthyeating #robinwilliams
There's nothing like a dad hug! Upload your best dad hug with the hashtag #choosemywellness for chance to win $1000! Over the month of September make one simple choice every day to improve your health and wellbeing. Upload a pic of your challenge onto Twitter, Instagram or the Nestlè Facebook page for your chance to wine a daily prize of $1000. For full terms and conditions jump onto www.nestlechoosemywellness.com.au . . HAPPY FATHER'S DAY TO ALL THE AMAZING DADS OUT THERE! . . . . . . #nestle #foodart #fathersday #healthy #funfood #dad #wellness #leek #potato #wholmealwrap #capsicum #purplecabbage #carrot #blackbeans #funfood #hug #love #family #food #foodartist