Lindsey Vonn zieht sich aus
Well guys, it's finally here! After a year and a half of hard work and a lot of personal growth, tomorrow my book will officially be sold in stores AND I'm starting my book tour! It's taken me 31 years to finally be confident with my body and who i am, and I can't wait to share this with you! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻⛷Come see me in NYC on Tuesday if you're in town... #StrongIsTheNewBeautiful @ Barnes & Noble Tribeca @ 6pm 97 Warren St New York, NY 10007
Mit dem Foto macht die 31-Jährige Werbung für ihr Buch „Strong is the new beautiful", das gerade erschienen ist.