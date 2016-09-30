Mann erfährt, dass er Vater wird - und flippt völlig aus
Als Ronald klar wird, dass er bald Vater wird, kann er sein Glück kaum fassen. „No te creo!“ („Ich glaub dir das nicht!“ auf Spanisch) ruft er immer wieder.
Tanias Schwester Cristina hat das Video auf Twitter gepostet, wo es schnell tausende Mal geteilt wurde.
My brother in law's reaction to my sister's pregnancy is the cutest thing ever😭 pic.twitter.com/TyxvhMBGZF— Cristina✨ (@Cristinaliz97) 30. September 2016
