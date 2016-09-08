Diese Gans ist vermutlich das anhänglichste Tier der Welt
Mike und Kyle sind unzertrennlich. Das liegt eher an Kyle als an Mike. Die Gans ist nämlich von Mike als Küken gerettet worden. „Meine Eltern hatten zu viele Kinder, und mit meinem schlechten Fuß hatten sie keine Wahl, als mich zu verstoßen. Ich wurde gerettet und habe das Piratenleben gelehrt bekommen“, fasst Kyle seine Geschichte bei seinem eigenen Instagram-Account zusammen. Kyle begleitet Mike auf Schritt und Tritt. Der Instagram-Account kylethegoose trägt die unglaubliche Geschichte in die ganze Welt. (WD)
