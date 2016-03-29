Leonardo DiCaprio bereiste die ganze Welt, um das zu zeigen
Hollywood-Star Leonardo DiCaprio will mit dem Dokumentarfilm „Before the Flood“ (Vor der Flut) Menschen in aller Welt dafür gewinnen, selbst im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel aktiv zu werden.
#Regram #RG @paulnicklen: A mother polar bear and her two-year-old cub stranded on glacier ice in Hudson Strait, Nunavut, Canada. "Progress must press on, but over the next ten years, what we do or fail to do to preserve the oceans’ integrity and its ability to provide vital ecological services — like oxygen production, carbon sink, and, of course, food — may be the most important thing we do for ten thousand years." A critical and clarion call to action from my partner, @cristinamittermeier. Read more and learn about our work with @sea_legacy on @maptia. Photo: @paulnicklen // Nunavut, Canada #sealegacy #oceanseveryday
Die Zeit drängt
Der Fokus liege darauf, „was sofort getan werden kann und muss, damit wir unseren Planeten künftigen Generationen als bewohnbares Zuhause hinterlassen können“, fügte der 41-jährige Oscar-Preisträger hinzu.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: Thank you to Norway for standing up against this. We recently honored the Scandinavian country for their commitment to rainforests around the world and they have taken the fight one step further this week, becoming the first country to pledge not to use products that contribute to deforestation. #ThankYouNorway #FightDeforestation #RainforestAlliance #FollowTheFrog 📷:@mohsinkazmitakespictures
„Wir haben bald keine Zeit mehr.“ Daher komme es „auf uns alle“ an. DiCaprio stand für den Film nicht nur vor der Kamera, sondern ist auch Koproduzent.
#Climatechange is the most critical and urgent problem facing our world today, and it must be a top issue for voters this election day. Proud to bring #BeforetheFlood to college campuses to engage young voters to hold their leaders accountable. @fisherstevens @insurgentdocs #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #Regram #RG @NatGeoChannel: In celebration of #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, we’re partnering with @RocktheVote and @theSkimm to bring @FisherStevens and @LeonardoDiCaprio's #BeforeTheFlood to 50 universities around the #UnitedStates. Let’s get 50,000+ students informed on #climatechange and registered to vote! #rockthevote #voterregistrationday Want your school to host a screening? Click the link in our bio: http://on.natgeo.com/2dpKZU5
#Regram #RG @UNEP: Versova Beach, #India. This weekend UNEP Patron of the Oceans @LewisPugh1 is taking part in what is likely the largest beach clean-up in history. The Versova Resident Volunteers working to clean this beach in Mumbai have cleared nearly 2 million kg of trash in the last ten months and their incredible collective effort shows no signs of stopping. #environment #cleanseas #inspiration #environnement #medioambiente #meioambiente
Rund um den Globus
Er bereiste für den Film die ganze Welt, um sich die Folgen des Klimawandels erklären zu lassen. So ließ er sich in Vororten von Peking die Umweltverschmutzung zeigen und schaute sich auf Grönland, der indonesischen Insel Sumatra und im Inselstaat Kiribati die Auswirkungen der Erderwärmung, der Abholzung der Wälder und des Anstiegs des Meeresspiegels zeigen.
It’s time to vote for leaders in every community who understand the science and urgency of climate change. Take a stand and vote. #Regram #RG @everydayclimatechange: everydayclimatechange photo by John Novis @johnnovis for @everydayclimatechange Forest Clearance in Riau Rainforest clearance and burning in the RAPP concession (Riau Andalan Pulp & Paper) in Giam Siak Kecil area to clear land for plantation establishment. The rapid conversion of forests and peatlands for oil palm and pulp plantations, and logging, is a major driver of deforestation in Indonesia. The carbon released by these activities make Indonesia the third largest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet contributing to climate change, biodiversity loss and the loss of livelihoods of forest-dependent peoples. #climatechange #climatechangeisreal #everydayclimatechnage #globalwarming #deforestation #forestdestruction #palmoil #pulpandpaper #tropicalrainforests #burning #Indonesia #Riau #Kampar #aerialphotography #nofilter #photooftheday @greenpeace
#Regram #RG @CristinaMittermeier: In small-scale fisheries, women make up half of the workforce. These women, of the Vezo people of Western Madagascar, have suffered from negative impacts on the marine ecosystem due to overfishing, damage to reefs and mangroves, and invasive species. Artisanal fishers depend on the health of marine ecosystems for their subsistence. The added threat of climate change and sea level rise threatens biodiversity and human well being. Protecting the ocean, and responsibly managing fisheries, means protecting these women and giving them a better chance. #madagascar #fishing #women #work #ocean #conservation #climatechange
Wer verantwortlich ist
Außerdem sprach der Schauspieler, der zugleich UN-Sonderbotschafter für Klimaschutz ist, mit einflussreichen Persönlichkeiten wie Papst Franziskus, UN-Generalsekretär Ban Ki Moon und dem ehemaligen US-Präsidenten Bill Clinton.
Looking forward to sitting down with @BarackObama and Dr. Katharine Hayhoe for a discussion on #climatechange at @SXSW's South By South Lawn. #Regram #RG @whitehouse: Exciting news: President Obama will be joined by @leonardodicaprio for a conversation on combating climate change at South By South Lawn. Get the details at wh.gov/SXSL. #SXSL
Für das Fortschreiten des Klimawandels macht DiCaprio insbesondere große Konzerne sowie einige Politiker, insbesondere den republikanischen US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump, verantwortlich.
Ohrfeige für Trump
Der Regisseur von „Before the Flood“, Fisher Stevens, versicherte, der Dokumentarfilm beruhe ausschließlich auf Fakten.
#Regram #RG @everydayclimatechange: everydayclimatechange photo by John Novis @johnnovis for @everydayclimatechange A local Tibetan woman cares for her child while her husband works hard to maintain the dry land, at the Pu Mai village, Himalayas, Tibet. Local farmers depend on the water source from the Rongbuk Glacier, Mount Everest (Qomolangma) but are already feeling the effects of drier conditions and water shortage in the region. The Rongbuk Glacier is one of the prime sources of water feeding into the major rivers of China and India and are receding faster than in any other part of the world as a result of climate change. #climatechange #climatechangeisreal #everydayclimatechnage #globalwarming #drought #mounteverest #tibet #china #family#farming #nofilter #photooftheday
The lowland #rainforest of the Leuser Ecosystem are considered the world’s best remaining habitat for the critically endangered Sumatran #elephant. In these forests, ancient elephant migratory paths are still used by some of the last #wild herds of Sumatran elephants. But the expansion of Palm Oil plantations is fragmenting the #forest and cutting off key elephant migratory corridors, making it more difficult for elephant families to find adequate sources of food and water. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is supporting local partners to establish a mega-fauna sanctuary in the Leuser Ecosystem, last place on Earth where Sumatran orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants coexist in the wild. Click the link in the bio to stand with @haka_sumatra as they fight to protect the Leuser Ecosystem. #SaveLeuserEcosystem #Indonesia
Politiker, die den Klimawandel leugneten, ließen sich hingegen von der Erdölindustrie bezahlen. „In meinem Land haben wir einen Typen, der für die Präsidentschaft kandidiert, er glaubt nicht an den Klimawandel“, sagte Stevens mit Blick auf Trump. „Diese Leute sollten keine Machtpositionen innehaben“, mahnte Stevens.
(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)