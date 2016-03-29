Hubert Boesl / dpa / picturedesk.com

Leonardo DiCaprio bereiste die ganze Welt, um das zu zeigen

„Ich wollte nicht, dass der Film den Leuten Angst macht, oder ihnen Statistiken und Fakten präsentieren, die sie schon kennen“, sagte der US-Schauspieler.

Hollywood-Star Leonardo DiCaprio will mit dem Dokumentarfilm „Before the Flood“ (Vor der Flut) Menschen in aller Welt dafür gewinnen, selbst im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel aktiv zu werden.

Die Zeit drängt

Der Fokus liege darauf, „was sofort getan werden kann und muss, damit wir unseren Planeten künftigen Generationen als bewohnbares Zuhause hinterlassen können“, fügte der 41-jährige Oscar-Preisträger hinzu.

„Wir haben bald keine Zeit mehr.“ Daher komme es „auf uns alle“ an. DiCaprio stand für den Film nicht nur vor der Kamera, sondern ist auch Koproduzent.

Rund um den Globus

Er bereiste für den Film die ganze Welt, um sich die Folgen des Klimawandels erklären zu lassen. So ließ er sich in Vororten von Peking die Umweltverschmutzung zeigen und schaute sich auf Grönland, der indonesischen Insel Sumatra und im Inselstaat Kiribati die Auswirkungen der Erderwärmung, der Abholzung der Wälder und des Anstiegs des Meeresspiegels zeigen.



Wer verantwortlich ist

Außerdem sprach der Schauspieler, der zugleich UN-Sonderbotschafter für Klimaschutz ist, mit einflussreichen Persönlichkeiten wie Papst Franziskus, UN-Generalsekretär Ban Ki Moon und dem ehemaligen US-Präsidenten Bill Clinton.

Für das Fortschreiten des Klimawandels macht DiCaprio insbesondere große Konzerne sowie einige Politiker, insbesondere den republikanischen US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump, verantwortlich.

Ohrfeige für Trump

Der Regisseur von „Before the Flood“, Fisher Stevens, versicherte, der Dokumentarfilm beruhe ausschließlich auf Fakten.

Politiker, die den Klimawandel leugneten, ließen sich hingegen von der Erdölindustrie bezahlen. „In meinem Land haben wir einen Typen, der für die Präsidentschaft kandidiert, er glaubt nicht an den Klimawandel“, sagte Stevens mit Blick auf Trump. „Diese Leute sollten keine Machtpositionen innehaben“, mahnte Stevens.

