Brooklyn Museum zeigt 53 Aktporträts von Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop nackt - und das gleich 53 mal: Eine Ausstellung im New Yorker Brooklyn Museum zeigt seit Freitag 53 Aktporträts des US-Sängers.

Konzipiert hat die Schau der britische Künstler Jeremy Deller.

Im Februar hatte er 53 Kollegen zwischen 19 und 80 Jahren zu einem Aktmalkurs in New York eingeladen - mit Iggy Pop als Modell.

Das Ergebnis und einige andere Werke sind jetzt bis zum 26. März im Brooklyn Museum zu sehen.

„Iggy Pop hat einen der am besten wiedererkennbaren Körper der Popkultur“, sagte Deller.

"Einen Körper, der ein Schlüssel ist zum Verständnis von Rockmusik, und der über die Jahre auf eine für einen Mann ungewöhnliche Weise herumgezeigt, gefeiert und untersucht worden ist.

Man kann auch sagen, dass er viel erlebt hat. Deswegen wollte ich ihn als Aktmodell."

(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)