Warum Beyoncé und Jay-Z für Hillary Clinton singen
Hip-Hop-Stars um Rapper Jay-Z (46) und seine Frau Beyoncé (35) gaben in Cleveland im stark umkämpften Bundesstaat Ohio ein Konzert zugunsten der Demokratin.
@nytmills captured @hillaryclinton backstage with #JayZ and @beyonce at a concert tonight, part of a get-out-the-vote event in #Cleveland. The final Friday of the 2016 election cycle has followed days of musical and political celebrities campaigning on @hillaryclinton’s behalf. Yesterday, she was joined by @pharrell in North Carolina, and @katyperry has been working hard to drum up interest in #HillaryClinton among millennial voters. “By the way, I didn’t have to bring J. Lo or Jay Z — the only way she gets anybody,” @realdonaldtrump said at a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania tonight. “I’m here all by myself. I am here all by myself. Just me — no guitar, no piano, no nothing.” #Beyonce
„Ich möchte, dass meine Tochter mit einer Frau an der Spitze unseres Landes aufwächst“, zitierte die „New York Times“ eine Aussage von Beyoncé während des Konzerts. Deshalb stehe sie an Hillarys Seite.
Clinton lobte Beyoncé und nannte sie eine „Inspiration“ für viele Menschen. Bei Jay-Z bedankte sich Clinton, dass er in seiner Musik wichtige Themen wie Armut oder Rassismus behandle.
(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)