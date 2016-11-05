Warum Beyoncé und Jay-Z für Hillary Clinton singen

@nytmills captured @hillaryclinton backstage with #JayZ and @beyonce at a concert tonight, part of a get-out-the-vote event in #Cleveland. The final Friday of the 2016 election cycle has followed days of musical and political celebrities campaigning on @hillaryclinton’s behalf. Yesterday, she was joined by @pharrell in North Carolina, and @katyperry has been working hard to drum up interest in #HillaryClinton among millennial voters. “By the way, I didn’t have to bring J. Lo or Jay Z — the only way she gets anybody,” @realdonaldtrump said at a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania tonight. “I’m here all by myself. I am here all by myself. Just me — no guitar, no piano, no nothing.” #Beyonce

