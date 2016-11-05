Warum Beyoncé und Jay-Z für Hillary Clinton singen

Unterstützt von Popstars kämpft Hillary Clinton wenige Tage vor der US-Präsidentschaftswahl auch besonders um junge Wählerinnen und Wähler.

Hip-Hop-Stars um Rapper Jay-Z (46) und seine Frau Beyoncé (35) gaben in Cleveland im stark umkämpften Bundesstaat Ohio ein Konzert zugunsten der Demokratin.

„Ich möchte, dass meine Tochter mit einer Frau an der Spitze unseres Landes aufwächst“, zitierte die „New York Times“ eine Aussage von Beyoncé während des Konzerts. Deshalb stehe sie an Hillarys Seite.

Clinton lobte Beyoncé und nannte sie eine „Inspiration“ für viele Menschen. Bei Jay-Z bedankte sich Clinton, dass er in seiner Musik wichtige Themen wie Armut oder Rassismus behandle.

