Nach Trumps Sieg will De Niro nach Italien auswandern
„Nach Trumps Sieg werde ich wahrscheinlich nach Molise ziehen“, ironisierte De Niro, Gast bei der TV-Show von Jimmy Kimmel, laut italienischen Medien.
Der 73-jährige De Niro, der im Wahlkampf Trump scharf kritisiert hatte, erklärte, dass er die italienische Staatsbürgerschaft besitze. Sein Vater stamme aus dem kleinen Dorf Ferrazzano in Molise. De Niros Worte lösten Beifall in der mittelitalienischen Region aus. „Molise ist der richtige Ort, um Trumps Sieg zu vergessen“, scherzte der Präsident der Region Paolo Frattura.
Der Bürgermeister von Ferrazzano, Antonio Cerio, äußerte die Hoffnung, dass De Niro wirklich in den Heimatort seines Vaters zurückkehren werde. „Für uns wäre es eine Ehre, De Niro zu empfangen, wenn er nach der Enttäuschung wegen Trumps Sieg bei uns Zuflucht suchen will. So könnte er in zweieinhalb Jahren für mich wählen und über Trumps Sieg hinwegkommen“, so Cerio.
Good morning and FUCK Donald Trump!🖕🏻I honestly don't know where to begin. I'm disgusted! I'm disgusted by Trump and by the amount of people who actually voted for and support someone so corrupt. Now, this is my opinion and if you don't like it, well that's too bad because I live in America and to see so many people vote for someone so horrible actually makes me sick. THIS is what the world has come to, THIS is who people want as their leader and it's terrible. All I can say is, Robert De Niro said it best. Trump is a dog, a pig, a mutt, a bullshit artist, a con, an idiot, a national disaster and the list just goes on and on. Now let's all vote for Robert De Niro to punch him in the face! 👊🏼😊 #robertdeniro #fucktrump
In einem Anfang Oktober veröffentlichten Video hatte De Niro seiner Wut über Trump freien Lauf gelassen. „Er ist so dumm. Er ist ein Hund, ein Schwein, ein Meister des Scheißdrecks. Er zahlt seine Steuern nicht, er ist eine nationale Katastrophe“, ereiferte sich der Hollywoodstar.
Repost: Robert De Niro's thoughts on Donald Trump 💯 I posted this video last month but today is the perfect day to bring it back! When I watch this video, there's a specific quote from Taxi Driver that comes to mind: "Listen you fuckers, you screw heads. Here is a man who would not take it anymore. A man who stood up against the scum, the cunts, the dogs, the filth, the shit. Here is someone who stood up!" 🇺🇸❤️ #robertdeniro #donaldtrump #election2016
