Nach Trumps Sieg will De Niro nach Italien auswandern

Nach dem Wahlsieg von Donald Trump bei der US-Wahl hat Hollywoodstar Robert De Niro scherzend seine Absicht geäußert, nach Molise, mittelitalienischer Heimatregion im Apennin seines Vaters, zurückzukehren.

„Nach Trumps Sieg werde ich wahrscheinlich nach Molise ziehen“, ironisierte De Niro, Gast bei der TV-Show von Jimmy Kimmel, laut italienischen Medien.

Der 73-jährige De Niro, der im Wahlkampf Trump scharf kritisiert hatte, erklärte, dass er die italienische Staatsbürgerschaft besitze. Sein Vater stamme aus dem kleinen Dorf Ferrazzano in Molise. De Niros Worte lösten Beifall in der mittelitalienischen Region aus. „Molise ist der richtige Ort, um Trumps Sieg zu vergessen“, scherzte der Präsident der Region Paolo Frattura.

Der Bürgermeister von Ferrazzano, Antonio Cerio, äußerte die Hoffnung, dass De Niro wirklich in den Heimatort seines Vaters zurückkehren werde. „Für uns wäre es eine Ehre, De Niro zu empfangen, wenn er nach der Enttäuschung wegen Trumps Sieg bei uns Zuflucht suchen will. So könnte er in zweieinhalb Jahren für mich wählen und über Trumps Sieg hinwegkommen“, so Cerio.

In einem Anfang Oktober veröffentlichten Video hatte De Niro seiner Wut über Trump freien Lauf gelassen. „Er ist so dumm. Er ist ein Hund, ein Schwein, ein Meister des Scheißdrecks. Er zahlt seine Steuern nicht, er ist eine nationale Katastrophe“, ereiferte sich der Hollywoodstar.

