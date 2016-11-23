APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER

Lindsey Vonn ist wieder in festen Händen

Beruflich läuft es für die Skirennläuferin seit dem Oberarmbruch in Copper Mountain im November nicht so gut, dafür gibt es in der Liebe allen Grund zur Freude.

Heute Nacht hat Lindsey Vonn verraten, welcher Sportler nach Golfprofi Tiger Woods ihr Her höher schlagen lässt: Der ehemalige Footballer Kenan Smith und Assistant Coach der L.A. Rams ist der neue Mann an ihrer Seite.