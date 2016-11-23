Lindsey Vonn ist wieder in festen Händen
Heute Nacht hat Lindsey Vonn verraten, welcher Sportler nach Golfprofi Tiger Woods ihr Her höher schlagen lässt: Der ehemalige Footballer Kenan Smith und Assistant Coach der L.A. Rams ist der neue Mann an ihrer Seite.
Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I'm injured, again🙄, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters. With my Uncle's passing it reminds me even more to appreciate what we have in life because you never know what the future holds. I hope everyone has a wonderful turkey day! With love❤️, lindsey