Obama begnadigte letztmalig Thanksgiving-Truthähne
Die Zeremonie im Garten des Weißen Hauses ist eine Tradition. Jedes Jahr darf der US-Präsident in einer humorigen Zeremonie zwei Truthähne begnadigen.
"Let me just say one last thing before I spare these turkeys’ lives. On this Thanksgiving, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the American people for the trust that you’ve placed in me over these last eight years and the incredible kindness that you’ve shown my family. On behalf of Michelle, and my mother-in-law, and our girls, we want to thank you so very, very much." —President Obama granting his final #WHTurkeyPardon
Weitere 87 Millionen Truthähne kommen in den Vereinigten Staaten jedes Jahr allein zu Thanksgiving, Weihnachten und Ostern auf den Tisch. Die begnadigten Truthähne leben in der Regel nicht mehr lange. Die Aufzucht ist derart intensiv, dass die Tiere oft beim Erreichen des Schlachtgewichtes unter der Fleischeslast zusammenbrechen.
„Wir müssen sicherstellen, dass zu Thanksgiving jeder genug zu essen hat“, sagte Obama in seiner Ansprache. „Mit Ausnahme dieser Truthähne“, fügte er hinzu. „Die sind eh schon vollgestopft.“ „Tot“ und „Tater“, die in Iowa geboren worden waren, werden den Rest ihres Lebens auf einer Farm in Virginia verbringen.
Meet Tot, the second turkey joining President Obama for tomorrow’s #WHTurkeyPardon. Tot enjoys snacking on tomato slices and walks with a relaxed saunter. Since 1947, the chairman of the National Turkey Federation has presented a turkey to the President of the United States, who grants a pardon to the bird—and at the request of his compassionate daughters, Sasha and Malia, President Obama has pardoned both birds brought to the White House since taking office. #TeamTot 🦃
Meet Tater, one of two National #Thanksgiving Turkeys who will join President Obama at the White House tomorrow for the annual #WHTurkeyPardon. Tater enjoys snacking on worms and walks with swagger. Learn more about the annual tradition at the link in the bio (and don’t worry, both birds will live free and happy lives at their new home at Virginia Tech after Thanksgiving!). #TeamTater 🦃
Obama hatte sich der Tradition, erstmals ausgeführt von John F. Kennedy und unter George Bush zur Regelmäßigkeit geworden, eher widerwillig gebeugt. „Manche glauben, das sei albern“, sagte er im letzten Jahr. „Ich widerspreche nicht.“
(apa/ Anastasia Lopez)