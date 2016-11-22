Obama begnadigte letztmalig Thanksgiving-Truthähne

US-Präsident Barack Obama hat zum letzten Mal in seiner Amtszeit zwei Truthähne begnadigt und die Tiere „Tot“ und „Tater“ damit unmittelbar vor dem Thanksgiving-Fest vor dem sicheren Tod bewahrt.

Die Zeremonie im Garten des Weißen Hauses ist eine Tradition. Jedes Jahr darf der US-Präsident in einer humorigen Zeremonie zwei Truthähne begnadigen.

Weitere 87 Millionen Truthähne kommen in den Vereinigten Staaten jedes Jahr allein zu Thanksgiving, Weihnachten und Ostern auf den Tisch. Die begnadigten Truthähne leben in der Regel nicht mehr lange. Die Aufzucht ist derart intensiv, dass die Tiere oft beim Erreichen des Schlachtgewichtes unter der Fleischeslast zusammenbrechen.

"When somebody at your table tells you that you’ve been hogging all the side dishes and you can’t have any more, I hope you respond with a creed that sums up the spirit of a hungry people: Yes, We Cran." —President Obama celebrating his final #WHTurkeyPardon with his nephews, Austin and Aaron Ein von The White House (@whitehouse) gepostetes Foto am 23. Nov 2016 um 15:01 Uhr

„Wir müssen sicherstellen, dass zu Thanksgiving jeder genug zu essen hat“, sagte Obama in seiner Ansprache. „Mit Ausnahme dieser Truthähne“, fügte er hinzu. „Die sind eh schon vollgestopft.“ „Tot“ und „Tater“, die in Iowa geboren worden waren, werden den Rest ihres Lebens auf einer Farm in Virginia verbringen.

Meet Tater, one of two National #Thanksgiving Turkeys who will join President Obama at the White House tomorrow for the annual #WHTurkeyPardon. Tater enjoys snacking on worms and walks with swagger. Learn more about the annual tradition at the link in the bio (and don’t worry, both birds will live free and happy lives at their new home at Virginia Tech after Thanksgiving!). #TeamTater 🦃 Ein von The White House (@whitehouse) gepostetes Foto am 22. Nov 2016 um 15:03 Uhr

Obama hatte sich der Tradition, erstmals ausgeführt von John F. Kennedy und unter George Bush zur Regelmäßigkeit geworden, eher widerwillig gebeugt. „Manche glauben, das sei albern“, sagte er im letzten Jahr. „Ich widerspreche nicht.“

