Warum dieser Teddybär zum Instagram-Star wird
Er durfte nicht mitfliegen: Der übergroße Teddybär hat es nach der Gepäckskontrolle nicht mehr an Bord geschafft. Denn die Mitarbeiter der Transportbehörde befolgen die Regelungen streng, und erinnerten mit dem Foto des flauschigen Bären andere Reisende an die Regelungen on Board.
Click on the link in our profile to read a blog post on this subject. ***UPDATE*** After watching a YouTube video posted by the traveler, we’ve learned that he’s a popular YouTuber and this was a stunt to see if he could get the giant bear on the plane. He even made up a backstory that the bear was a gift for his girlfriend. The bear did not belong to a child. The passenger had actually bought a ticket for the bear. After the airline and TSA decided the bear was too large, the airline offered to refund the ticket and the traveler was given the option of checking the bear as checked baggage. The traveler opted not to check the bear and left it behind.*** Why does this gigantic teddy bear look so sad? He was abandoned by his owners at LAX after the airline and TSA determined that he was just too big to be screened as a carry-on and taken on the plane. It’s a good idea to check with your airline prior to traveling with overly large items as cary-ons. If you see this wayward bear strolling the streets of LA, please feel free to feed him. #TSATravelTips
„Es ist immer eine gute Idee, sich vorher mit der Fluglinie zu verständigen, wenn man mit übergroßen Gegenständen im Handgepäck reisen möchte. Sollten Sie diesen verlorenen Bären auf den Straßen von LA spazieren sehen, zögern Sie nicht, ihn zu füttern“, kann man in dem Posting lesen. Warum der Bär so traurig neben dem Mistkübel sitzt? Selbst für den Scanner war der Brummer zu groß!
(Anastasia Lopez)