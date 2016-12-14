Warum dieser Teddybär zum Instagram-Star wird

Die US-amerikanische Transportbehörde konfeszierte das zu große Stofftier und erinnerte auf Instagram die Gäste, wie die genauen Handgepäcksrichtlinien lauten.

Er durfte nicht mitfliegen: Der übergroße Teddybär hat es nach der Gepäckskontrolle nicht mehr an Bord geschafft. Denn die Mitarbeiter der Transportbehörde befolgen die Regelungen streng, und erinnerten mit dem Foto des flauschigen Bären andere Reisende an die Regelungen on Board.

„Es ist immer eine gute Idee, sich vorher mit der Fluglinie zu verständigen, wenn man mit übergroßen Gegenständen im Handgepäck reisen möchte. Sollten Sie diesen verlorenen Bären auf den Straßen von LA spazieren sehen, zögern Sie nicht, ihn zu füttern“, kann man in dem Posting lesen. Warum der Bär so traurig neben dem Mistkübel sitzt? Selbst für den Scanner war der Brummer zu groß!

(Anastasia Lopez)

