Janet Jackson

ED / Camera Press / picturedesk.com

Janet Jackson: Mit 50 zum ersten Mal Mutter

Mit 50 Jahren ist US-Popstar Janet Jackson zum ersten Mal Mutter geworden. Jackson brachte am Dienstag einen Sohn namens Eissa zur Welt, wie ein Sprecher der US-Zeitschrift „People“ sagte. Die Geburt sei absolut „stressfrei“ verlaufen.

Jackson und ihr Ehemann Wissam Al Mana, ein Geschäftsmann aus Katar, seien „begeistert, Eissa willkommen zu heißen“, erklärte ihr Sprecher.

Die kleine Schwester des verstorbenen Popstars Michael Jackson hatte ihre Schwangerschaft erst im Oktober bestätigt.

Im April hatte sie überraschend ihre Welttournee abgesagt und dies damit begründet, dass sie mit ihrem Mann eine Familie gründen wolle.

(apa)