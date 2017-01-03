Janet Jackson: Mit 50 zum ersten Mal Mutter
Jackson und ihr Ehemann Wissam Al Mana, ein Geschäftsmann aus Katar, seien „begeistert, Eissa willkommen zu heißen“, erklärte ihr Sprecher.
Die kleine Schwester des verstorbenen Popstars Michael Jackson hatte ihre Schwangerschaft erst im Oktober bestätigt.
Im April hatte sie überraschend ihre Welttournee abgesagt und dies damit begründet, dass sie mit ihrem Mann eine Familie gründen wolle.
(apa)