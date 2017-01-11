So reagiert Hollywood auf Obamas Abschiedsrede

Die Abschiedsrede des scheidenden Präsidenten Barack Obama in Chicago hat viele Menschen bewegt- auch Hollywoodstars, die ja bei den Golden Globes vereinzelt gegen Donald Trump Stellung bezogen haben.

Talk Show Star Ellen DeGeneres schreibt:

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 11. Januar 2017

Die Hauptdarstellerin der Serie „Scandal“ Kerry Washington:

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 11. Januar 2017

Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzeneggers-Ex:

Filmemacher Michael Moore:

Young people you will soon outnumber all of us and that can only be a good thing... #ObamaFarewell — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 11. Januar 2017

Obamas meinungsstarke Abschiedsrede