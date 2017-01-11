So reagiert Hollywood auf Obamas Abschiedsrede
Talk Show Star Ellen DeGeneres schreibt:
.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 11. Januar 2017
Die Hauptdarstellerin der Serie „Scandal“ Kerry Washington:
YES WE CAN #obamafarewell— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) 11. Januar 2017
Maria Shriver, Arnold Schwarzeneggers-Ex:
Thank you @POTUS. Yes, we did. Yes, we can. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/yO5E7RlxF4— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) 11. Januar 2017
Filmemacher Michael Moore:
Young people you will soon outnumber all of us and that can only be a good thing... #ObamaFarewell— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 11. Januar 2017