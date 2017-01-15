Diese Prominente beteiligen sich an der Frauenrechte-Demo
An der Demonstration für Frauenrechte am Tag nach der Amtseinführung Donald Trumps werden viele Prominente teilnehmen.
„Wir erheben unsere Stimmen als Mütter, Künstlerinnen und Aktivistinnen“, schrieb etwa Pop-Diva Beyoncé (35) auf Facebook und teilte ein Plakat der Demonstration.
Frauenrechte sind Menschenrechte
Die Demo in Washington wird von zahlreichen Menschen- und Bürgerrechtsorganisationen getragen.
Side one of my poster #IMarchFor my future and the future of all women. We are powerful. We are fierce. We can debate. We can fight. We can organize. We can speak out. But most importantly-WE CAN LOVE. Let this be a revolution worth dancing about. .. .. #womensmarch #womensmarchonwashington #revolution #nastywoman #love #lovetrumpshate
Man wolle ein deutliches Signal an die neue Regierung senden, dass Frauenrechte Menschenrechte seien.
Die Schauspielerinnen America Ferrera, Julianne Moore und Patricia Arquette beteiligten sich an der Organisation der Proteste.
I’ll be at the @womensmarch on Jan 21 in Washington, D.C. Will you? #WhyIMarch #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/RrzpvDV8Rp— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) 12. Januar 2017
Unterstützung aus Hollywood
Hollywood-Star Scarlett Johannson soll unter anderem neben der Bürgerrechtlerin Angela Davis und der Feministin Gloria Steinem eine Rede halten.
Auch Komikerin Amy Schumer und Sängerin Katy Perry wollen Medienberichten zufolge teilnehmen.
One more week till we march on Washington! My brown, immigrant, vagina-having ass will be there! And so will my white, descendent of immigrants, penis-owning husband's! Because male or female, we are proud Americans who will fight for what we know is right for our fellow brothers and sisters. Who's bringing their ass to Washington??💪🏼✊🏽👊🏿 #peoplepower #womensmarch
Die 70 Jahre alte Sängerin Cher rief auf Twitter in den für sie charakteristischen Großbuchstaben dazu auf, an den Protesten teilzunehmen.
JOIN MARCH IN D.C.,2PROTEST TRUMP REGIME‼️2 PROTEST IN YOUR OWN HOME…TURN ON TV,AND AS TRUMPS INAUGURAL STARTS…— Cher (@cher) 13. Januar 2017
TURN TV OFF👊🏻
#TURNHIMOFF
Auch in Wien wird ein „Women’s March“ stattfinden.
Ignoring the somber feeling of today and focusing instead on tomorrow, a day where myself and thousands of others will take part in the #womensmarchonwashington to make sure our voices are heard. We will march together in solidarity for our human rights and equality in the face of "national and international concern and fear." Hope to see you there ✊🏽 #womensmarch #solidarity #unity #equality #feministsofcolor #feminists #womanist #humanist #thankyouObamas ❤️
Reaktionen im Netz
Menschen weltweit posten unter dem Hashtag #WhyIMarch Gründe, welche Motivation sie dazu bewegt, teil der Demonstration zu sein.
I march because I am a woman with a disability and I refuse to be bullied into silence #whyIMarch @womensmarch— Linda Kelchner (@profe105) 14. Januar 2017
One reason I'm attending #WomensMarch is b/c I want to be the role model my daughter deserves #whyIMarch— Sarah Nyswonger (@yosemitezoo) 10. Januar 2017
I march because being a man who *wishes* for equality is not enough. Because action is necessary for change. #WhyIMarch @womensmarch— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) 13. Januar 2017
@womensmarch I march 4 my beautiful daughter, who @ 12 has put up w/ a lifetime of racist remarks. #whyIMarch pic.twitter.com/sfRqcZhAIw— Cristina Kang (@kangsclass) 6. Januar 2017
I am everything he thinks is evil- Mexican, female, immigrant, scientist, educated, not scared, successful, open-minded #WhyIMarch #Jan21 🇺🇸— Martha (@smilybean04) 10. Januar 2017
(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)