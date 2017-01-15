Demo am Weltfrauentag, Schild mit "Still loving feminism"

Kietzmann,Björn / Action Press / picturedesk.com

Diese Prominente beteiligen sich an der Frauenrechte-Demo

Zahlreiche Schauspielerinnen, Sängerinnen und Fernsehstars haben in den sozialen Medien ihre Teilnahme oder Unterstützung für die Demo in Washington angekündigt.

An der Demonstration für Frauenrechte am Tag nach der Amtseinführung Donald Trumps werden viele Prominente teilnehmen.

Together, we rise. We'll see you this Saturday at the #WomensMarch on Washington! #WMWArt: @megandoods

Ein von Women's March (@womensmarch) gepostetes Foto am

„Wir erheben unsere Stimmen als Mütter, Künstlerinnen und Aktivistinnen“, schrieb etwa Pop-Diva Beyoncé (35) auf Facebook und teilte ein Plakat der Demonstration.

Frauenrechte sind Menschenrechte

Die Demo in Washington wird von zahlreichen Menschen- und Bürgerrechtsorganisationen getragen.

Man wolle ein deutliches Signal an die neue Regierung senden, dass Frauenrechte Menschenrechte seien.

Die Schauspielerinnen America Ferrera, Julianne Moore und Patricia Arquette beteiligten sich an der Organisation der Proteste.

Unterstützung aus Hollywood

Hollywood-Star Scarlett Johannson soll unter anderem neben der Bürgerrechtlerin Angela Davis und der Feministin Gloria Steinem eine Rede halten.

💅🏻#4yearsoffight #pussygrabsback #fucktrump #inauguration #womensmarch

Ein von Charlie Ashfield (@charlieashfield) gepostetes Foto am

Auch Komikerin Amy Schumer und Sängerin Katy Perry wollen Medienberichten zufolge teilnehmen.

Die 70 Jahre alte Sängerin Cher rief auf Twitter in den für sie charakteristischen Großbuchstaben dazu auf, an den Protesten teilzunehmen.

Auch in Wien wird ein „Women’s March“ stattfinden.

Reaktionen im Netz

Menschen weltweit posten unter dem Hashtag #WhyIMarch Gründe, welche Motivation sie dazu bewegt, teil der Demonstration zu sein.

#latergram #ghostlightproject #womensmarch #feminist #preggers #fight #inauguration #babynomoretimes

Ein von Lauren Lim Jackson (@limmyjack) gepostetes Foto am

Loved this message this morning @britandco! #whyImarch #womensmarch #watchusrun

Ein von H.SOCIAL. (@hsocial) gepostetes Foto am

This girl right here. <3 #whyimarch #womensmarchonwashington #womensmarch

Ein von Katy (@katystarstuff) gepostetes Foto am

(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)