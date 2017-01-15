Kietzmann,Björn / Action Press / picturedesk.com

Diese Prominente beteiligen sich an der Frauenrechte-Demo

Zahlreiche Schauspielerinnen, Sängerinnen und Fernsehstars haben in den sozialen Medien ihre Teilnahme oder Unterstützung für die Demo in Washington angekündigt.

An der Demonstration für Frauenrechte am Tag nach der Amtseinführung Donald Trumps werden viele Prominente teilnehmen.

Together, we rise. We'll see you this Saturday at the #WomensMarch on Washington! #WMWArt: @megandoods Ein von Women's March (@womensmarch) gepostetes Foto am 18. Jan 2017 um 16:56 Uhr

„Wir erheben unsere Stimmen als Mütter, Künstlerinnen und Aktivistinnen“, schrieb etwa Pop-Diva Beyoncé (35) auf Facebook und teilte ein Plakat der Demonstration.

Frauenrechte sind Menschenrechte

Die Demo in Washington wird von zahlreichen Menschen- und Bürgerrechtsorganisationen getragen.

Man wolle ein deutliches Signal an die neue Regierung senden, dass Frauenrechte Menschenrechte seien.

Die Schauspielerinnen America Ferrera, Julianne Moore und Patricia Arquette beteiligten sich an der Organisation der Proteste.

Unterstützung aus Hollywood

Hollywood-Star Scarlett Johannson soll unter anderem neben der Bürgerrechtlerin Angela Davis und der Feministin Gloria Steinem eine Rede halten.

💅🏻#4yearsoffight #pussygrabsback #fucktrump #inauguration #womensmarch Ein von Charlie Ashfield (@charlieashfield) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jan 2017 um 5:05 Uhr

Auch Komikerin Amy Schumer und Sängerin Katy Perry wollen Medienberichten zufolge teilnehmen.

Die 70 Jahre alte Sängerin Cher rief auf Twitter in den für sie charakteristischen Großbuchstaben dazu auf, an den Protesten teilzunehmen.

JOIN MARCH IN D.C.,2PROTEST TRUMP REGIME‼️2 PROTEST IN YOUR OWN HOME…TURN ON TV,AND AS TRUMPS INAUGURAL STARTS…

TURN TV OFF👊🏻

#TURNHIMOFF — Cher (@cher) 13. Januar 2017

Auch in Wien wird ein „Women’s March“ stattfinden.

Reaktionen im Netz

Menschen weltweit posten unter dem Hashtag #WhyIMarch Gründe, welche Motivation sie dazu bewegt, teil der Demonstration zu sein.

Covered my banner with vinyl incase of rain. I should not be allowed to paint. Make a law and save me from myself. #womensmarch #womensmarchSD #pussyhatproject #pussyhats #womensmarch2017 Ein von gracegrayadams (@gracegrayadams) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jan 2017 um 5:47 Uhr

I march because I am a woman with a disability and I refuse to be bullied into silence #whyIMarch @womensmarch — Linda Kelchner (@profe105) 14. Januar 2017

#latergram #ghostlightproject #womensmarch #feminist #preggers #fight #inauguration #babynomoretimes Ein von Lauren Lim Jackson (@limmyjack) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jan 2017 um 5:41 Uhr

Loved this message this morning @britandco! #whyImarch #womensmarch #watchusrun Ein von H.SOCIAL. (@hsocial) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jan 2017 um 5:43 Uhr

One reason I'm attending #WomensMarch is b/c I want to be the role model my daughter deserves #whyIMarch — Sarah Nyswonger (@yosemitezoo) 10. Januar 2017

I march because being a man who *wishes* for equality is not enough. Because action is necessary for change. #WhyIMarch @womensmarch — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) 13. Januar 2017

@womensmarch I march 4 my beautiful daughter, who @ 12 has put up w/ a lifetime of racist remarks. #whyIMarch pic.twitter.com/sfRqcZhAIw — Cristina Kang (@kangsclass) 6. Januar 2017

I am everything he thinks is evil- Mexican, female, immigrant, scientist, educated, not scared, successful, open-minded #WhyIMarch #Jan21 🇺🇸 — Martha (@smilybean04) 10. Januar 2017

This girl right here. <3 #whyimarch #womensmarchonwashington #womensmarch Ein von Katy (@katystarstuff) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jan 2017 um 5:43 Uhr

