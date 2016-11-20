Melania Trump trägt den Jackie-Kennedy-Look
Das einstige Fotomodel trug am Freitag ein hellblaues, bis zu den Knie reichendes Kaschmirkleid von Ralph Lauren mit einer gleichfarbigen Bolerojacke, deren Kragen sich hoch und eng um ihren Hals schloss.
Das elegante Outfit wurde durch Samthandschuhe in der gleichen Farbe vervollständigt. Die Haare trug die gebürtige Slowenin entgegen ihren sonstigen Gewohnheiten nicht offen, sondern hochgesteckt. Ihr Schmuck bestand aus diamantenen Ohrsteckern.
Die 46-Jährige ist erst die zweite First Lady der US-Geschichte, die im Ausland geboren wurde - ihre einzige Vorgängerin in dieser Hinsicht war die Engländerin Louisa Adams, die Frau von John Quincy Adams, der von 1825 bis 1829 Präsident war.
Mesmo a gente não gostando do #DonaldTrump , temos que admitir #MelaniaTrump ficou linda nesse vestido/casaco com luvas da #RalphLauren (a mulher já tem cara de gente chic aí fica difícil kkkk). Ela foi com um look digno da ex primeira-dama Jackie Kennedy (mulher do ex-presidente John F. Kennedy). Ficou maravilhosa né gente , vamos admitir (essa é outra que dorme no formol) 😂😂👏🏼💙. #boatarde #moda #style #fashion #usa #whitehouse #washingtondc #SemLegenda
Melania Trump ist die dritte Ehefrau des neuen Präsidenten. Das Paar hat einen gemeinsamen Sohn, den zehnjährigen Barron.
TSR STAFF: Thembi So. @ThembiTV_ on Instagram & Twitter _____________________________________ The #NewYorkPost is reporting that #MelaniaTrump and #BarronTrump will not be moving into the #WhiteHouse after #DonaldTrump's inauguration. _____________________________________ This may not come as a surprise to many as Donald has already made it public that he is not that keen on living in the White House. _____________________________________ "Melania is extremely close to Barron, and they have become closer during the campaign,” said a source close to Trump’s transition team. “The campaign has been difficult for Barron, and she is really hoping to keep disruption to a minimum.” _____________________________________ Barron and Melania will apparently continue living at the Trump Towers so that Barron can continue going to his private school on the Upper West Side. _____________________________________ It's being reported that another source said Melania will travel to the White House "as needed," but that--Read more at theshaderoom.com (Link in bio)
Die neue First Lady will zunächst nicht ins Weiße Haus einziehen, sondern mit dem Sohn zumindest bis Ablauf des Schuljahres in New York bleiben.
(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)