Melania Trump trägt den Jackie-Kennedy-Look

Die neue First Lady Melania Trump ist bei den Feierlichkeiten zur Amtseinführung ihres Ehemannes in einem Look aufgetreten, der Beobachter an die frühere Präsidentengattin Jacqueline „Jackie“ Kennedy erinnerte.

#melaniatrump Ein von My Photo Blog (@vjosab) gepostetes Foto am 20. Jan 2017 um 8:29 Uhr

Das einstige Fotomodel trug am Freitag ein hellblaues, bis zu den Knie reichendes Kaschmirkleid von Ralph Lauren mit einer gleichfarbigen Bolerojacke, deren Kragen sich hoch und eng um ihren Hals schloss.

Das elegante Outfit wurde durch Samthandschuhe in der gleichen Farbe vervollständigt. Die Haare trug die gebürtige Slowenin entgegen ihren sonstigen Gewohnheiten nicht offen, sondern hochgesteckt. Ihr Schmuck bestand aus diamantenen Ohrsteckern.

Die 46-Jährige ist erst die zweite First Lady der US-Geschichte, die im Ausland geboren wurde - ihre einzige Vorgängerin in dieser Hinsicht war die Engländerin Louisa Adams, die Frau von John Quincy Adams, der von 1825 bis 1829 Präsident war.

Melania Trump ist die dritte Ehefrau des neuen Präsidenten. Das Paar hat einen gemeinsamen Sohn, den zehnjährigen Barron.

Die neue First Lady will zunächst nicht ins Weiße Haus einziehen, sondern mit dem Sohn zumindest bis Ablauf des Schuljahres in New York bleiben.

(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)