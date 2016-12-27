Szenenbild aus "Star Wars - Erwachen der Macht"

So wird der nächste „Star Wars“-Film heißen

Der nächste Film der Star Wars-Saga wird den Titel „Star Wars: The Last Jedi“ tragen und am 15. Dezember veröffentlicht werden.

Wie die Disney-Studios am Montag bekannt gaben, wird sich die Episode auf die originalen Charaktere fokussieren und den Abenteuern von Luke Skywalker und Prinzessin Leia folgen. Rian Johnson führt Regie.

Carrie Fisher, die kürzlich einem Herzinfarkt erlegen ist, hat ihre Szenen als Prinzessin Lea noch vor ihrem Tod eingespielt.

Nähere Details zur Handlung wollte Disney nicht bekannt geben.

(apa/ Anastasia Lopez)