So wird der nächste „Star Wars“-Film heißen
Wie die Disney-Studios am Montag bekannt gaben, wird sich die Episode auf die originalen Charaktere fokussieren und den Abenteuern von Luke Skywalker und Prinzessin Leia folgen. Rian Johnson führt Regie.
Carrie Fisher, die kürzlich einem Herzinfarkt erlegen ist, hat ihre Szenen als Prinzessin Lea noch vor ihrem Tod eingespielt.
"Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.” -Kathleen Kennedy
Nähere Details zur Handlung wollte Disney nicht bekannt geben.
(apa/ Anastasia Lopez)