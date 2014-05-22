JPA / PA / picturedesk.com

Muslim Ban: So reagieren Stars auf das Einreiseverbot

US-Präsident Donald Trump stößt mit seinem vorläufigen Einreiseverbot für Bürgerinnen und Bürger aus mehreren muslimischen Ländern im In- und Ausland auf massiven Widerstand.

Trump hatte am Freitag per Dekret angeordnet, dass Bürger der sieben mehrheitlich muslimischen Länder Irak, Iran, Libyen, Somalia, Syrien, Sudan und Jemen für 90 Tage keine Visa erhalten dürfen. Flüchtlingen weltweit wurde die Einreise für 120 Tage untersagt, syrischen Flüchtlingen sogar auf unbestimmte Zeit. Unter dem Hashtag #MuslimBans reagierten die Stars auf das Einreiseverbot:

Refugees are FLEEING TERROR. They are not terrorists. #muslimban — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) 28. Januar 2017

"For I was hungry and you fed me. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in." -Matthew 25:35 — John Green (@johngreen) 28. Januar 2017

My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 28. Januar 2017

THIS ! Don't normalise #MuslimBan it is a heinous heinous act. https://t.co/6cJukZGeKv — lily allen (@lilyallen) 28. Januar 2017

The #MuslimBan is racist and horrific and the fact that it was signed on #HolocaustMemorialDay is not a coincidence and terrifies me. — Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) 28. Januar 2017

1. Trump's #MuslimBan is against the law. The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) 28. Januar 2017

As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 28. Januar 2017

All of this in the news today breaks my heart 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) 29. Januar 2017

We've lost something very precious.



And traded it for a cowardly, foolish illusion of safety.



I'm ashamed.#MuslimBan — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) 28. Januar 2017

Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: "I'm here because I'm a refugee." (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) 29. Januar 2017

Also. The fact that "Muslim ban"

Comes up on my twitter is so horrible. I love you all, we are all flesh and blood. We are no different. — ASHTON IRWIN (@Ashton5SOS) 28. Januar 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 28. Januar 2017

THESE are the HUMAN BEINGS Trump banned today. REFUGEES fleeing ISIS. Children. Their families. Shame on him. May God help us. https://t.co/6fHeqEAaMj — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) 28. Januar 2017

