Lady Gaga wirbt bei Super Bowl für Toleranz

Die Künstlerin erschien erst im silberfarbenen, hautengen Anzug mit passenden kniehohen Stiefeln, dann in gold-glitzernder Jacke und schließlich bauchfrei mit den im Football üblichen Schulterpolstern.

US-Popsängerin Lady Gaga hat in ihrer Halbzeitshow beim Super Bowl einen patriotischen Appell an die Vereinigten Staaten gerichtet und ein Zeichen für Toleranz gesetzt.

Ein von xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) gepostetes Foto am 5. Feb 2017 um 17:36 Uhr

Lady Gaga, die in einem metallisch glänzenden Einteiler an Stahlseilen von der Decke der NRG Arena in Houston im Bundesstaat Texas herabschwebte, leitete ihren Auftritt mit einigen Zeilen aus den Songs „God Bless America“ von Irving Berlin und der US-Ersatzhymne „This Land is Your Land“ von Woody Guthrie ein, in der die USA als Nation der Freiheit und Gleichheit besungen werden.

Ein von xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) gepostetes Foto am 5. Feb 2017 um 17:34 Uhr

Auf dem Rasen, auf dem sich kurz zuvor die Football-Teams der Atlanta Falcons und der New England Patriots in die Halbzeitpause verabschiedet hatten, sang Lady Gaga anschließend einige ihrer größten Hits, darunter „Poker Face“, „Born This Way“ und „Just Dance“.

Während der Show vor Millionen Zuschauern grüßte sie ihre Eltern mit den Worten „Hey Dad, Hi Mom“. Eine Gage erhält Lady Gaga für die Show nicht. Der als „größter Musikmoment des Jahres“ beworbene Auftritt dürfte für ihre Karriere und Plattenverkäufe aber enorm nützlich sein.

Das sind die Reaktionen im Netz

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 6. Februar 2017

.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing! — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) 6. Februar 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) 6. Februar 2017

That was good but not like Beyoncé good — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) 6. Februar 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) 6. Februar 2017

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 6. Februar 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 6. Februar 2017

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6. Februar 2017

Lady Gaga's halftime show was GREAT don't test my patience with contrary takes. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) 6. Februar 2017

The theme of every Lady Gaga performance is "I'm the greatest pop star alive whether it's cool for you to admit it or not." — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) 6. Februar 2017

don't 👏🏻 perform 👏🏻 "Telephone" if 👏🏻 Beyoncé 👏🏻 isn't 👏🏻 there — Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) 6. Februar 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 6. Februar 2017

