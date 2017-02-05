Lady Gaga mit patriotischem Appell beim Super Bowl

Facebook Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wirbt bei Super Bowl für Toleranz

Die Künstlerin erschien erst im silberfarbenen, hautengen Anzug mit passenden kniehohen Stiefeln, dann in gold-glitzernder Jacke und schließlich bauchfrei mit den im Football üblichen Schulterpolstern.

US-Popsängerin Lady Gaga hat in ihrer Halbzeitshow beim Super Bowl einen patriotischen Appell an die Vereinigten Staaten gerichtet und ein Zeichen für Toleranz gesetzt.

HOUSTON REHEARSAL / MASON POOLE

Ein von xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) gepostetes Foto am

Lady Gaga, die in einem metallisch glänzenden Einteiler an Stahlseilen von der Decke der NRG Arena in Houston im Bundesstaat Texas herabschwebte, leitete ihren Auftritt mit einigen Zeilen aus den Songs „God Bless America“ von Irving Berlin und der US-Ersatzhymne „This Land is Your Land“ von Woody Guthrie ein, in der die USA als Nation der Freiheit und Gleichheit besungen werden.

HOUSTON REHEARSAL / MASON POOLE

Ein von xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) gepostetes Foto am

Auf dem Rasen, auf dem sich kurz zuvor die Football-Teams der Atlanta Falcons und der New England Patriots in die Halbzeitpause verabschiedet hatten, sang Lady Gaga anschließend einige ihrer größten Hits, darunter „Poker Face“, „Born This Way“ und „Just Dance“.

Während der Show vor Millionen Zuschauern grüßte sie ihre Eltern mit den Worten „Hey Dad, Hi Mom“. Eine Gage erhält Lady Gaga für die Show nicht. Der als „größter Musikmoment des Jahres“ beworbene Auftritt dürfte für ihre Karriere und Plattenverkäufe aber enorm nützlich sein.

Das sind die Reaktionen im Netz

(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)