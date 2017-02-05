Lady Gaga wirbt bei Super Bowl für Toleranz
US-Popsängerin Lady Gaga hat in ihrer Halbzeitshow beim Super Bowl einen patriotischen Appell an die Vereinigten Staaten gerichtet und ein Zeichen für Toleranz gesetzt.
Lady Gaga, die in einem metallisch glänzenden Einteiler an Stahlseilen von der Decke der NRG Arena in Houston im Bundesstaat Texas herabschwebte, leitete ihren Auftritt mit einigen Zeilen aus den Songs „God Bless America“ von Irving Berlin und der US-Ersatzhymne „This Land is Your Land“ von Woody Guthrie ein, in der die USA als Nation der Freiheit und Gleichheit besungen werden.
Auf dem Rasen, auf dem sich kurz zuvor die Football-Teams der Atlanta Falcons und der New England Patriots in die Halbzeitpause verabschiedet hatten, sang Lady Gaga anschließend einige ihrer größten Hits, darunter „Poker Face“, „Born This Way“ und „Just Dance“.
Here is the full #PepsiHalftime Retweet so others can watch. #SuperBowl #LadyGaga https://t.co/jw25zOdFoB— Lady Gaga (@LadyGagaLGN) 6. Februar 2017
Während der Show vor Millionen Zuschauern grüßte sie ihre Eltern mit den Worten „Hey Dad, Hi Mom“. Eine Gage erhält Lady Gaga für die Show nicht. Der als „größter Musikmoment des Jahres“ beworbene Auftritt dürfte für ihre Karriere und Plattenverkäufe aber enorm nützlich sein.
Das sind die Reaktionen im Netz
I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 6. Februar 2017
.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing!— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) 6. Februar 2017
Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome.— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) 6. Februar 2017
Super Bowl MVP, Husband, and Father. #SB51 #Patriots #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/MbG4cBgi8t— NFL (@NFL) 6. Februar 2017
That was good but not like Beyoncé good— Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) 6. Februar 2017
I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved.— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) 6. Februar 2017
I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 6. Februar 2017
YES Gaga!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 6. Februar 2017
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6. Februar 2017
Lady Gaga's halftime show was GREAT don't test my patience with contrary takes.— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) 6. Februar 2017
COMEMORA GISELE #SuperBowlnaESPNGISELE #SuperBowlnaESPN pic.twitter.com/fFuEUZvOE9— Alef de Lima (@limaalef) 6. Februar 2017
The theme of every Lady Gaga performance is "I'm the greatest pop star alive whether it's cool for you to admit it or not."— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) 6. Februar 2017
don't 👏🏻 perform 👏🏻 "Telephone" if 👏🏻 Beyoncé 👏🏻 isn't 👏🏻 there— Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) 6. Februar 2017
Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 6. Februar 2017
I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I'm doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I'm gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let's do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🏈
(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)