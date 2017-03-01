Rolls Royce schenkt Kinderklinik einen Wagen

Damit die Kinder vor ihren Behandlungen weniger aufgeregt sind, hat Luxus-Autobauer Rolls Royce einem Kinderspital ein ganz spezielles Auto geschenkt.

Die Kinderabteilung am St. Richard’s Hospital im englischen West Sussex, der Heimat von Rolls Royce, ist ab sofort in Besitz eines waschechten Luxuswagens im Miniformat:

Beep Beep! @westernsussex children's day surgery patients have a new #bespoke car thanks to @rollsroycecars #travellingtotheatreinstyle pic.twitter.com/GIgpB4NTRh

400 Arbeitsstunden stecken in dem kleinen Fahrzeug, das jungen Patienten in Zukunft ein wenig die Angst vor Eingriffen nehmen soll, indem sie als Fahrer von dem bevorstehenden Ereignis abgelenkt werden.

The children love the new @rollsroycecars that they're even helping to keep it up to #Rollsroyce standards! #travellingtotheatreinstyle ❤🚘 pic.twitter.com/By1h7fgZMf