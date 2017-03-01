Rolls Royce schenkt Kinderklinik einen Wagen
Die Kinderabteilung am St. Richard’s Hospital im englischen West Sussex, der Heimat von Rolls Royce, ist ab sofort in Besitz eines waschechten Luxuswagens im Miniformat:
Beep Beep! @westernsussex children's day surgery patients have a new #bespoke car thanks to @rollsroycecars #travellingtotheatreinstyle pic.twitter.com/GIgpB4NTRh— Love Your Hospital (@Loveyourhosp) 1. März 2017
400 Arbeitsstunden stecken in dem kleinen Fahrzeug, das jungen Patienten in Zukunft ein wenig die Angst vor Eingriffen nehmen soll, indem sie als Fahrer von dem bevorstehenden Ereignis abgelenkt werden.
The biggest unveil for the smallest Rolls-Royce @loveyourhosp https://t.co/mJa6QUrDwI pic.twitter.com/GUlZ0dUhpm— Rolls-Royce Media (@RollsRoyceMedia) 1. März 2017
The children love the new @rollsroycecars that they're even helping to keep it up to #Rollsroyce standards! #travellingtotheatreinstyle ❤🚘 pic.twitter.com/By1h7fgZMf— Love Your Hospital (@Loveyourhosp) 1. März 2017