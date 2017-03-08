Berühmtes Felsentor auf Malta eingestürzt

Das bei Touristen beliebte Felsentor „Azure Window“ auf Malta ist eingestürzt. Heftige Winde, die am Dienstag und Mittwoch über den Inselstaat im Mittelmeer hinwegzogen, verursachten Medienberichten zufolge die komplette Zerstörung der Naturattraktion auf der Insel Gozo.

Ministerpräsident Joseph Muscat bestätigte den „herzzerreißenden“ Einsturz auf Twitter. „Über die Jahre in Auftrag gegebene Studien hatten darauf hingewiesen, dass unvermeidliche natürliche Zersetzung dieses Wahrzeichen heftig treffen würde“, schrieb er am Mittwoch. „Dieser traurige Tag ist gekommen.“

