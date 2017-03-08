Berühmtes Felsentor auf Malta eingestürzt
Ministerpräsident Joseph Muscat bestätigte den „herzzerreißenden“ Einsturz auf Twitter. „Über die Jahre in Auftrag gegebene Studien hatten darauf hingewiesen, dass unvermeidliche natürliche Zersetzung dieses Wahrzeichen heftig treffen würde“, schrieb er am Mittwoch. „Dieser traurige Tag ist gekommen.“
The site from where one could admire it-Tieqa tad-Dwejra. Heartbreaking.
The famous Azure window collapsed and gone forever due to strong winds last night!
Bereits im vergangenen Jahr ist ein Stück des „Blauen Fensters“ abgebrochen. Erst im Jänner hatten die maltesischen Behörden das Betreten der Felsformation unter Strafe gestellt. (APA/dpa/CC)