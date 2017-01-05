Nike

Athletinnen begrüßen Sport-Schleier von Nike

Der Schleier werde „eine neue Generation von Athletinnen ermutigen, Profi-Sportlerinnen werden zu wollen“, schrieb die ehemalige Gewichtheberin Amna al-Haddad aus den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten im sozialen Netzwerk Facebook.

It's not what you achieve and see. It's how you feel about it, that makes the difference ❤🙏🏻. Ein Beitrag geteilt von آمنة الحداد Amna Al Haddad 🇦🇪 (@amna.s.alhaddad) am 23. Feb 2017 um 0:28 Uhr

Die Pläne des US-Sportartikelherstellers Nike für einen Sport-Schleier für muslimische Frauen wird von Athletinnen begrüßt. Sie selbst unterstütze Musliminnen „mit oder ohne Kopftuch“. Die Art und Weise wie sie sich kleideten, sei ihre Sache, schrieb al-Haddad, die von Nike gesponsert wird.

Mehrere namhafte Textilhersteller wie Uniqlo, DKNY oder Dolce&Gabbana haben in der Vergangenheit bereits ähnliche Kollektionen herausgebracht. Die Sportartikelhersteller blieben in diesem Bereich allerdings bislang eher im Hintergrund. Damit gibt Nike erstmals die Gelegenheit an alle Frauen, ungeachtet ihrer Religionszugehörigkeit, ihr volles sportliches Potential auszuschöpfen.

What will they say about you? Maybe they'll say you showed them what was possible. #believeinmore #nike Ein Beitrag geteilt von nike (@nike) am 8. Mär 2017 um 7:00 Uhr

Nike zufolge wird der neue Schleier, der Anfang 2018 auf den Markt kommen soll, aus leichtem und atmungsaktivem Material gefertigt. An der Entwicklung beteiligte Sportlerinnen beklagten sich demnach oft über die Hitze unter ihrem Kopftuch.

(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)