Athletinnen begrüßen Sport-Schleier von Nike
Die Pläne des US-Sportartikelherstellers Nike für einen Sport-Schleier für muslimische Frauen wird von Athletinnen begrüßt. Sie selbst unterstütze Musliminnen „mit oder ohne Kopftuch“. Die Art und Weise wie sie sich kleideten, sei ihre Sache, schrieb al-Haddad, die von Nike gesponsert wird.
It's now 2017, and this was taken in 2012. It brings me goosebumps seeing the fitness industry in the UAE picking up in the most beautiful way possible, with great initiatives like @jasadak_amana_ and many other community activities by the people for the people. I am truly proud of the work that has been put in to raise the bar for UAE in sports, to tackle the obesity and diabetes epidemic, and educate people on what constitutes as healthy living. I have raised the bar, not just to become physically strong, but empower others to take the same path. I have truly seen it unfold. . . . . #tbt #throwback #thursday #sports #mydubai #UAE #amnaalhaddad #amnaalhaddadquotes #love #follow #progress #fitness #Expo #instagood #instanews #news #interview #GCC #gym #weightlifting #weightlifter #changemaker #crossfit
Mehrere namhafte Textilhersteller wie Uniqlo, DKNY oder Dolce&Gabbana haben in der Vergangenheit bereits ähnliche Kollektionen herausgebracht. Die Sportartikelhersteller blieben in diesem Bereich allerdings bislang eher im Hintergrund. Damit gibt Nike erstmals die Gelegenheit an alle Frauen, ungeachtet ihrer Religionszugehörigkeit, ihr volles sportliches Potential auszuschöpfen.
Nike zufolge wird der neue Schleier, der Anfang 2018 auf den Markt kommen soll, aus leichtem und atmungsaktivem Material gefertigt. An der Entwicklung beteiligte Sportlerinnen beklagten sich demnach oft über die Hitze unter ihrem Kopftuch.
(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)