Die Schöne & das Biest: Cafe und Fanartikel verzaubern die Fans

Am 17. März startet in unseren heimischen Kinos in Österreich die Neuverfilmung des Disney- Klassikers „Die Schöne & das Biest“, mit Emma Watson und Dan Stevens in den Hauptrollen. Passend dazu kann man in einem Cafe in London einen passenden Afternoon- Tea trinken oder sich tolle Fan- Accessoires zulegen.

Den verzauberten Becher kann man im Disneyland in Kalifornien erwerben, allerdings muss man dabei Wartezeiten bis zu zwei Stunden in Kauf nehmen. Auf ebay wird er mittlerweile um weit mehr Geld angeboten! Doch was kann dieser Super-Becher den nun?

Die rote Rose, im Innere des Bechers, schaut wirklich stylisch aus und der Becher leuchtet im Dunklen, dank LED- Lampen.

Außerdem werden Lippenstifte,T-Shirts und Handyhüllen rund um das Thema Belle und das Biest verkauft.

If anyone will be at Disneyland soon, I need someone to get one of these for me PLEASE! #disneyland #beautyandthebeastcup Ein Beitrag geteilt von Vader (@lordvader1977) am 12. Mär 2017 um 8:18 Uhr

Ein ganz besonderes Highlight ist ein Cafe, im Londoner Kensington Hotel, in welchen der Afternoon-Tea ganz im Stil von „die Schöne & das Biest“ eingenommen werden kann. Bis zum 30.November kann man dieses Angebot noch um rund 41 Euro genießen.

UPDATE: Due to popular demand it looks like we are nearly fully booked until November. We are sorry if you have been unable to book afternoon tea with us. -------------------------------------------- 🍰‘Be our guest , put our service to the test!’ Book your table online now for our magically whimsical afternoon tea- Tale as Old as Time, inspired by the new Beauty & the Beast film (Check the link in our bio)🌹 Ein Beitrag geteilt von Town House at The Kensington (@townhousekensington) am 2. Feb 2017 um 7:07 Uhr

UPDATE: Due to demand, we have very limited spaces available until November --------------------------------------------------Due to overwhelming demand, we have extended our 'Tale As Old As Time' #beautyandthebeast #afternoontea until the end of June. Spaces are limited. Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Kensington (@hotelkensington) am 6. Feb 2017 um 9:30 Uhr

(Lilian Amina Derndler)