Die Schöne & das Biest: Cafe und Fanartikel verzaubern die Fans

Am 17. März startet in unseren heimischen Kinos in Österreich die Neuverfilmung des Disney- Klassikers „Die Schöne & das Biest“, mit Emma Watson und Dan Stevens in den Hauptrollen. Passend dazu kann man in einem Cafe in London einen passenden Afternoon- Tea trinken oder sich tolle Fan- Accessoires zulegen.

Den verzauberten Becher kann man im Disneyland in Kalifornien erwerben, allerdings muss man dabei Wartezeiten bis zu zwei Stunden in Kauf nehmen. Auf ebay wird er mittlerweile um weit mehr Geld angeboten! Doch was kann dieser Super-Becher den nun?

Die rote Rose, im Innere des Bechers, schaut wirklich stylisch aus und der Becher leuchtet im Dunklen, dank LED- Lampen.

Außerdem werden Lippenstifte,T-Shirts und Handyhüllen rund um das Thema Belle und das Biest verkauft.

Ein ganz besonderes Highlight ist ein Cafe, im Londoner Kensington Hotel, in welchen der Afternoon-Tea ganz im Stil von „die Schöne & das Biest“ eingenommen werden kann. Bis zum 30.November kann man dieses Angebot noch um rund 41 Euro genießen.

(Lilian Amina Derndler)