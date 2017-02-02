Die Schöne & das Biest: Cafe und Fanartikel verzaubern die Fans
Den verzauberten Becher kann man im Disneyland in Kalifornien erwerben, allerdings muss man dabei Wartezeiten bis zu zwei Stunden in Kauf nehmen. Auf ebay wird er mittlerweile um weit mehr Geld angeboten! Doch was kann dieser Super-Becher den nun?
Die rote Rose, im Innere des Bechers, schaut wirklich stylisch aus und der Becher leuchtet im Dunklen, dank LED- Lampen.
Außerdem werden Lippenstifte,T-Shirts und Handyhüllen rund um das Thema Belle und das Biest verkauft.
It lights up! When you got the hook-up alllll the way from California Disneyland. Enchanted Rose Cup.... special Beauty and the Beast cup only at Disney Land #beautyandthebeast #beautyandthebeastcup #rosecup #rosetumbler #tumbler #beautiful #fromdisneyland #disney #disneyexclusive #beautyandthebeast2017 #bellecup #enchantedrosecup #enchantedrose
Ein ganz besonderes Highlight ist ein Cafe, im Londoner Kensington Hotel, in welchen der Afternoon-Tea ganz im Stil von „die Schöne & das Biest“ eingenommen werden kann. Bis zum 30.November kann man dieses Angebot noch um rund 41 Euro genießen.
UPDATE: Due to popular demand it looks like we are nearly fully booked until November. We are sorry if you have been unable to book afternoon tea with us. -------------------------------------------- 🍰‘Be our guest , put our service to the test!’ Book your table online now for our magically whimsical afternoon tea- Tale as Old as Time, inspired by the new Beauty & the Beast film (Check the link in our bio)🌹
(Lilian Amina Derndler)