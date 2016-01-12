Cara: Vom erfolgreichsten Model zur Bestsellerautorin?
Man kennt ihr Gesicht von den bekanntesten Kampagnen von Louis Vuitton, Zara und Dolce & Gabbana.
I can’t describe what being a part of the Rimmel Family means to me, it is such an honour. I grew up with these images and commercials. It is a brand that honestly represents the London Girl, me! I am so excited to see my first @rimmellondonuk #ScandaleyesReloaded campaign come to life! So much more to come …. Just you wait… !!! I’ve reloaded my scandalous eyes, have you?
Jetzt will sich das Multitalent auf ein neues Gebiet einlassen und bringt im Oktober ihren ersten Roman heraus. Eines ist gewiss: Was Cara Delavigne anfasst, wird erfolgreich.
„Diesen Roman zu schreiben war eine echte Herzensangelegenheit für mich. Das Thema der Selbstfindung, die Abenteuer, die dich als Teenager für dein weiteres Leben prägen - das hat mich immer schon beschäftigt“, beschreibt die Britin ihre Ambition auch einen virtuellen Buchclub zu gründen, indem ihre Fans sich über die eigenen Teenagererlebnisse austauschen können.
Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED !!! Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music 😵) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone! You can pre-order Mirror, Mirror now by clicking on the link in my bio… lets start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU! #MirrorMirror
Nach der Trennung von ihrer Freundin Annie Clark, auch bekannt als Sängerin St. Vincent, scheint es für das Model nun mit diesem Projekt wieder nach Oben zu geben.
(Anastasia Lopez)