One-Direction-Sänger Liam Payne wird erstmals Vater
On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙
Cheryl Cole schreibt, dass sie unglaublich glücklich und unheimlich verliebt in ihren kleinen Sohn seien! Es bleibt spannend, denn ein Namen hat das Baby bisher noch nicht - und wie wir alle wissen, sind Stars ja besonders kreativ bei der Wahl der Namen für ihre Kinder!
(Lilian Amina Derndler)