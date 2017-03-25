Cole & Payne auf der Global Gift Gala 2016

Nasser Berzane / Zuma / picturedesk.com

One-Direction-Sänger Liam Payne wird erstmals Vater

Liam Payne und die britische Sängerin Cheryl Cole sind vergangenen Mittwoch Eltern geworden. Die Sängerin veröffentlichte nun dieses zuckersüße Foto von Papa und Sohn:

Cheryl Cole schreibt, dass sie unglaublich glücklich und unheimlich verliebt in ihren kleinen Sohn seien! Es bleibt spannend, denn ein Namen hat das Baby bisher noch nicht - und wie wir alle wissen, sind Stars ja besonders kreativ bei der Wahl der Namen für ihre Kinder!

(Lilian Amina Derndler)