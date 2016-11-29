Malala

©Fox Searchlight / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com

Kinderrechtsaktivistin Malala wird UN-Friedensbotschafterin

Die Kinderrechtsaktivistin und Nobelpreisträgerin Malala Yousafzai (19) wird heute zur Friedensbotschafterin der Vereinten Nationen erklärt.

Yousafzai, der jüngste Mensch, dem diese Ehrung je zugesprochen wurde, soll sich in dem Ehrenamt nach Angaben der Vereinten Nationen vor allem für die Bildung von Mädchen auf der Welt einsetzen.

Ikone für Bildung von Mädchen in aller Welt

Am 9. Oktober 2012 nahm das Leben der Malala Yousafzai eine dramatische Wende. Ein Taliban-Extremist schoss dem Mädchen im pakistanischen Swat-Tal in den Kopf. Er wollte Malala töten - und machte sie zur weltweiten Ikone. Sie kämpfte um ihr Leben und gewann.

Malala war schon im Alter von elf Jahren bekannt. Unter einem Pseudonym hatte sie für die BBC ein Tagebuch geführt - über das Leben unter dem Gesetz der Scharia und das Morden in ihrer Heimat, dem Swat-Tal. Die Bergregion war lange in der Hand der Taliban.

Inzwischen lebt sie mit ihrer Familie in Großbritannien. Die Schülerin und Buchautorin („I am Malala“) hat zahlreiche Auszeichnungen erhalten - als Krönung 2014 den Friedensnobelpreis.

2014 bekam sie gemeinsam mit dem indischen Kinderrechtsaktivisten Kailash Satyarthi den Friedensnobelpreis.

(dpa/ Anastasia Lopez)