2,5 Tonnen schwere Skulptur blockiert Coca-Cola-Büro

Umweltaktivisten haben mit einer 2,5 Tonnen schweren Skulptur den Eingang zum Londoner Büro von Coca Cola blockiert.

Die Skulptur zeigt eine idyllische Familienszene am Strand, zu der sich Möwen gesellen, die Plastik erbrechen. Damit wollen die Umweltaktivisten auf das Problem der Umweltverschmutzung durch Plastik(-Flaschen) aufmerksam machen.

„Ö3-Wecker“ mit Philipp Hansa, 11. April 2017 (WJLED)