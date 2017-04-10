2,5 Tonnen schwere Skulptur blockiert Coca-Cola-Büro
Die Skulptur zeigt eine idyllische Familienszene am Strand, zu der sich Möwen gesellen, die Plastik erbrechen. Damit wollen die Umweltaktivisten auf das Problem der Umweltverschmutzung durch Plastik(-Flaschen) aufmerksam machen.
Activists blocked the entrance to Coca-Cola's London office with a 2.5 tonne sculpture today. https://t.co/TNwgNoUozq pic.twitter.com/LbDqSddtxh— Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) 10. April 2017
Happening now: Greenpeace activists are at @CocaCola_GB HQ with a 2.5 tonne ocean plastic sculpture. Coke must do more to #EndOceanPlastics pic.twitter.com/CtYEyUTMpE— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) 10. April 2017
