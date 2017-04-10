2,5 Tonnen schwere Skulptur blockiert Coca-Cola-Büro

Umweltaktivisten haben mit einer 2,5 Tonnen schweren Skulptur den Eingang zum Londoner Büro von Coca Cola blockiert.

Die Skulptur zeigt eine idyllische Familienszene am Strand, zu der sich Möwen gesellen, die Plastik erbrechen. Damit wollen die Umweltaktivisten auf das Problem der Umweltverschmutzung durch Plastik(-Flaschen) aufmerksam machen.

Activists blocked the entrance to Coca-Cola's London office with a 2.5 tonne sculpture today. https://t.co/TNwgNoUozq pic.twitter.com/LbDqSddtxh

Happening now: Greenpeace activists are at @CocaCola_GB HQ with a 2.5 tonne ocean plastic sculpture. Coke must do more to #EndOceanPlastics pic.twitter.com/CtYEyUTMpE