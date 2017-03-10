Neuester Beauty - Trend: Stacheldraht -Augenbrauen

Studien haben gezeigt, dass die Augenbrauen das herausragendste Merkmal eines Gesichts sind. Logisch, dass in letzter Zeit immer mehr Tipps und Tricks im Internet kursieren, um die Augenbrauen perfekt in Szene zu setzten. Jetzt gibt es die sogenannte Stacheldraht - Augenbraue.

Einfach ein bisschen Gel nehmen und die Brauen in Zick - Zack Optik bringen und fertig sind die Barbed wire eyebrows (deutsch Stacheldrahtzaun - Augenbrauen).

Barbed wire brow

Reaktionen im Netz

Auf Instagram und Twitter zeigte sich nicht jeder von dem Beauty - Trend begeistert.

Wir sind uns nicht ganz sicher was wir von dem Trent halten sollen und wollen deshalb deine Meinung wissen:

