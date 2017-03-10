Neuester Beauty - Trend: Stacheldraht -Augenbrauen
Einfach ein bisschen Gel nehmen und die Brauen in Zick - Zack Optik bringen und fertig sind die Barbed wire eyebrows (deutsch Stacheldrahtzaun - Augenbrauen).
new brow trend #barbedwirebrows ⛓ hashtag it, wear it, tag me in it 😩👏🏼 i'm just kidding lol, but i'm living for these editorial trends, ofcourse they're not everyday but they're super fun to try out. this ones inspired by @athenapaginton 👁 products listed below: __ EYES a. @muacosmetics Iridescent Gold Highlighter b. @mehronuk Concealer Pro Wheel Brown shade for freckles c. @nyxcosmetics_uk Vinyl Liquid Liner for Barbed Wire e. @maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara __ BROWS a. glue stick!
Reaktionen im Netz
Auf Instagram und Twitter zeigte sich nicht jeder von dem Beauty - Trend begeistert.
Feather brows?? Barbed wire brows?? pic.twitter.com/3fgwNyo261— Lacy Allen (@cheyennelacya) 25. April 2017
If you follow the "barbed wire brows" trend then you cannot be a friend of mine— annie (@theanniecassell) 25. April 2017
Why are barbed wire brows a thing? I wake up like that everyday— ClassicMs. (@FrancescaM333) 25. April 2017
Wir sind uns nicht ganz sicher was wir von dem Trent halten sollen und wollen deshalb deine Meinung wissen:
(Lilian Amina Derndler)