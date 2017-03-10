Neuester Beauty - Trend: Stacheldraht -Augenbrauen

Studien haben gezeigt, dass die Augenbrauen das herausragendste Merkmal eines Gesichts sind. Logisch, dass in letzter Zeit immer mehr Tipps und Tricks im Internet kursieren, um die Augenbrauen perfekt in Szene zu setzten. Jetzt gibt es die sogenannte Stacheldraht - Augenbraue.

Einfach ein bisschen Gel nehmen und die Brauen in Zick - Zack Optik bringen und fertig sind die Barbed wire eyebrows (deutsch Stacheldrahtzaun - Augenbrauen).

Auf Instagram und Twitter zeigte sich nicht jeder von dem Beauty - Trend begeistert.

If you follow the "barbed wire brows" trend then you cannot be a friend of mine