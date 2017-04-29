Disney lässt dich als Avatar nach Pandora reisen

Diesen Sommer sollen neue Attraktionen die Besucher von Disneyworld in Florida begeistern. Eine entführt in die Welt von „Avatar“.

Die erwartete „Avatar“-Fortsetzung für 2018 hat Regisseur James Cameron verschoben. Fans des Blockbusters müssen allerdings nicht auf eine neue Dosis „Avatar“ verzichten. Eine Reise nach Disneyworld macht’s möglich. Dort wird nämlich im Mai „Pandora - The World of Avatar“ eröffnen, wo die Besucher durch die Wälder Pandoras fliegen oder über den nächtlichen Fluss fahren können. Ausgewählte Journalisten durften schon vorab Pandora besuchen. So schaut’s aus:

