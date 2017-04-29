Disney lässt dich als Avatar nach Pandora reisen
Die erwartete „Avatar“-Fortsetzung für 2018 hat Regisseur James Cameron verschoben. Fans des Blockbusters müssen allerdings nicht auf eine neue Dosis „Avatar“ verzichten. Eine Reise nach Disneyworld macht’s möglich. Dort wird nämlich im Mai „Pandora - The World of Avatar“ eröffnen, wo die Besucher durch die Wälder Pandoras fliegen oder über den nächtlichen Fluss fahren können. Ausgewählte Journalisten durften schon vorab Pandora besuchen. So schaut’s aus:
A preview of nighttime in Pandora. This is still a work in progress. It should look even better when The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom opens on May 27. #visitpandora #attractionsmagazine #waltdisneyworld #new #pandora #avatar #wdw #bioluminescence #night #nighttime #plants #animalkingdom #disney
An Avatar floating in the queue of the Flight of Passage ride in Pandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom. #visitpandora #disney #pandora #avatar #preview #animalkingdom #media #twitter #instagood #instafun #disneyfan #Orlando #Florida @waltdisneyworld #instadisney #fun #new #waltdisneyworld #attractions #attractionsmagazine
(WJLED)