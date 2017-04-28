Shannen Doherty: Endlich krebsfrei
Die an Brustkrebs erkrankte Schauspielerin Shannen Doherty, die man vor allem aus den Serien "Beverly Hills 90210“ und „Charmed –Zauberhafte Hexen“ kennt, postete im Juli letztens Jahres erst ein Foto auf Instagram, das sie mit kahl rasierten Kopf zeigt.
Nun gibt es Good News:
Ihre letzte Untersuchung zeigt, dass Doherty endlich krebsfrei ist.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
„Die nächsten 5 Jahre sind entscheidend, es kann jederzeit einen Rückfall geben!“, schreibt sie auf ihrer Instagram-Seite.
Shannen Doherty sei auf jeden Fall wieder viel leichter ums Herz.
(Lilian Amina Derndler)