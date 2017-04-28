Shannen Doherty: Endlich krebsfrei

Seit 2015 kämpfte US - Schauspielerin gegen den Krebs. Nun hat sie endlich die Diagnose bekommen: Krebsfrei.

Die an Brustkrebs erkrankte Schauspielerin Shannen Doherty, die man vor allem aus den Serien "Beverly Hills 90210“ und „Charmed –Zauberhafte Hexen“ kennt, postete im Juli letztens Jahres erst ein Foto auf Instagram, das sie mit kahl rasierten Kopf zeigt.

Nun gibt es Good News:

Ihre letzte Untersuchung zeigt, dass Doherty endlich krebsfrei ist.

„Die nächsten 5 Jahre sind entscheidend, es kann jederzeit einen Rückfall geben!“, schreibt sie auf ihrer Instagram-Seite.

Shannen Doherty sei auf jeden Fall wieder viel leichter ums Herz.

(Lilian Amina Derndler)