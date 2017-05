Thiem lädt Akkus und nimmt aus Rom das Positive mit

What a MONSTER match between Dominic Thiem and Rafael Nadal!!! 😱😱 Literally every point was a battle!! And Domi was more than brilliant beating the King of Clay!!🔥🔥 Well done @domithiem , you deserved it 😍😍 Also his fellow zebra , Alexander Zverev also made the Semis in Rome! Couldn't watch this match!! But Congrats @alexzverev123 💋💋 After Novak (2007) Sascha is the youngest semi finalist at a ATP 1000 ❤ 📷 : Pintrest #alexanderzverev #sascha #zverev #alexander #dominicthiem #domi #bamos #austria #austrian #GenNext #thiem #dominic #rome #masters #roma #italy #zebra #addidas #GenNext #djokovic #nadal #federer #murray #tennisdaddies #tennis #champion

