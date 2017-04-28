Avolatte: Der neue Kaffee-Trend kommt in die Avocado

Der neue Frühstückstrend verbindet den Genuss von Avocados mit dem obligatorischen Kaffee am Morgen: Statt die Schale wegzuwerfen wird sie als Tasse benutzt.

Mehrere Cafes weltweit posten auf der Online-Plattform Instagram unter dem Hashtag #avolatte Bilder ihrer neuen Kreationen:

La cafetería Truman Cafe de Melbourne, Australia, sobrepasaron los límites del ingenio. Si estás en Australia y pasas por este sitio, ¡olvídate de las tazas! El restaurante empezó a servir café en... aguacates. 😐🤢 La insólita bebida ha sido bautizada como 'avolatte', que es la combinación de avocado (aguacate en inglés) y latte. El restaurante compartió un video en su cuenta de Instagram en la que se muestra cómo se prepara lo que denominan como una fusión de dos "obsesiones" de Melbourne: el café latte y los aguacates. Sin embargo, el experimento culinario no parece ser del agrado de muchos consumidores. ¿Qué opinas? . #Café #Aguacate #ComidasInsólitas #Avolatte #Avocado #Viral

Ob in der Türkei oder in Australien - der neue Trend scheint aber nicht bei allen gut anzukommen.

Was kommt als nächstes? Der Kaffee in der Bananenschale?

Hold all the phones!! Here it is... the 'avolatte', coffee served out of an avocado skin to a real human person in a cafe in Turkey. I'm all about it the whacky serving vessels. Plates are dead. Screw plates. They've monopolised the eating business for way too long. I enjoy eating my chips off a slate and my goujons out of a watering can. I'll be chatting slates V's slates on #macktheweek on the @eoghanmcdermott show, @rte2fm at 5:30pm. And other bits like @samanthamumba winning best song in the world and also that time that Dina Lohan's ice cream loyalty card was refused so she called the police. #respect #turkey #wewantplates #dinalohan #rte2fm #radio #tunein #coffee #avolatte #billboardmagazine #ireland 🙌🏽 #lohanfamily #carvel #callthepolice

(Anastasia Lopez)