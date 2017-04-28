Avolatte: Der neue Kaffee-Trend kommt in die Avocado
Mehrere Cafes weltweit posten auf der Online-Plattform Instagram unter dem Hashtag #avolatte Bilder ihrer neuen Kreationen:
La cafetería Truman Cafe de Melbourne, Australia, sobrepasaron los límites del ingenio. Si estás en Australia y pasas por este sitio, ¡olvídate de las tazas! El restaurante empezó a servir café en... aguacates. 😐🤢 La insólita bebida ha sido bautizada como 'avolatte', que es la combinación de avocado (aguacate en inglés) y latte. El restaurante compartió un video en su cuenta de Instagram en la que se muestra cómo se prepara lo que denominan como una fusión de dos "obsesiones" de Melbourne: el café latte y los aguacates. Sin embargo, el experimento culinario no parece ser del agrado de muchos consumidores. ¿Qué opinas? . #Café #Aguacate #ComidasInsólitas #Avolatte #Avocado #Viral
Ob in der Türkei oder in Australien - der neue Trend scheint aber nicht bei allen gut anzukommen.
I will die before I consume an avolatte— Hunter Sosby (@thesosby) 20. Mai 2017
Was kommt als nächstes? Der Kaffee in der Bananenschale?
Hold all the phones!! Here it is... the 'avolatte', coffee served out of an avocado skin to a real human person in a cafe in Turkey. I'm all about it the whacky serving vessels. Plates are dead. Screw plates. They've monopolised the eating business for way too long. I enjoy eating my chips off a slate and my goujons out of a watering can. I'll be chatting slates V's slates on #macktheweek on the @eoghanmcdermott show, @rte2fm at 5:30pm. And other bits like @samanthamumba winning best song in the world and also that time that Dina Lohan's ice cream loyalty card was refused so she called the police. #respect #turkey #wewantplates #dinalohan #rte2fm #radio #tunein #coffee #avolatte #billboardmagazine #ireland 🙌🏽 #lohanfamily #carvel #callthepolice
(Anastasia Lopez)