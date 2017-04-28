Avolatte: Der neue Kaffee-Trend kommt in die Avocado

Der neue Frühstückstrend verbindet den Genuss von Avocados mit dem obligatorischen Kaffee am Morgen: Statt die Schale wegzuwerfen wird sie als Tasse benutzt.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Natalie Saunders (@saundern) am 20. Mai 2017 um 8:56 Uhr

Mehrere Cafes weltweit posten auf der Online-Plattform Instagram unter dem Hashtag #avolatte Bilder ihrer neuen Kreationen:

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Diario El Norte (@diarioelnorteanz) am 20. Mai 2017 um 17:22 Uhr

Ob in der Türkei oder in Australien - der neue Trend scheint aber nicht bei allen gut anzukommen.

I will die before I consume an avolatte