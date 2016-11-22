Der bunte Sommer-Trend des Jahres: Seifenblasenhaare

Auf den sozialen Netzwerken verbreitet sich dieser Trend wie verrückt, die bunten Haare machen Lust auf Veränderung: Der neueste Hype heißt Seifenblasenhaare!

Merhaba Mor! #💜 Bir kaç gündür sevgili @lorealhair ekibi ile sürekli vakit geçirip, sprey boyalar ile oynarken,bir gecede #renklerleoyna diyip yarı kalıcı bir değişikliğe imza attım 🙃 Önce Loreal Paris #Colorista Bleach ile saçlarımın rengini açıp platin yaptım. Sonra üzerine Colorista Washout 'un "Baby Blue ve Burgundy" renklerindeki krem boyalarını karıştırıp uyguladım. "Yaptım, uyguladım" diyorum çünkü hepsi evde uygulama yapmak için pratik boya kitlerinde. Üstelik 10 yıkamada saçınızdan hiç alt ton bırakmadan akıp gidiyor. 💦 Toplam harcadığım zaman 1 saat, yaşadığım haz paha biçilemez 🙃 Dün boyadığım için renk oldukça parlak, ancak çılgınca uçuk lila rengi olacağı zamanı bekliyorum. Netice itibariyle artık bir #hairista 'yım #😎

Wer auf Kreativität am Kopf steht, wird den neuen Trend lieben. Seifenblasen faszinieren nicht nur Kinder, ihre bunten Farben machen besonders im Sommer gute Laune.

#in♥️withhair •LIGHT MOOD• Who love some blue tones? Meeee! I love that it makes a bold statement. Style be me #ALEXNIKMEHR photo by @lk.ph model @shalfey_vasilisa #creativehair #blue #bluehair #coloredhair #colorfulhair #haireducation #hair #hairstyle #hairstyles #inlovewithhair - Когда мы красимся в тот или иной оттенок, мы приобретаем черты характера, соответствующие этому цвету. Считается, что меняют цвет волос те люди, которые не боятся поменять свою жизнь, те люди, которые готовы к переменам. На фото потрясающий многогранный синий цвет как основа неповторимого образа! 💙 #АЛЕКСНИКМЕХР #креативноеокрашивание #окрашеваниеволос #яркоеокрашивание #цветноеокрашивание #балаяж با #عشق از #مسكو #مدل #مدل_مو #آرايش #ميكاپ #سالن_زيبايي #سالن_زیبایی

Warum also nicht selber tragen? Ganz nach dem Beispiel der schillernden Farben der Seifenblasen geht es um die Töne im Haar: Richtig abgestimmt ein absolutes Must-Have.

Small taste from our vibrant photo shoots #comingsoon Photo by: @dorl5761. Mu by: @elaran1

