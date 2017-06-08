Flohmarkt-Schmuck bringt 750.000 Euro ein

Vor rund 30 Jahren war er als Alltagsschmuck auf einem Flohmarkt zu einem Spottpreis verkauft worden, nun entpuppte er sich als kostbarer Diamantring.

Das Londoner Auktionshaus Sotheby’s hat das verkannte Schmuckstück um 656.750 Pfund (rund 750.000 Euro) an einen neuen Besitzer gebracht.

Wie Sotheby’s mitteilte, war der Ring in den 80er-Jahren um zehn Pfund verkauft worden. Erst vor wenigen Monaten habe der Besitzer das Auktionshaus um eine Taxierung gebeten. Es schätzte den Wert des 26,29-Karat-Stücks auf 250.000 bis 350.000 Pfund - oe3.ORF.at hat berichtet. Dieser Wert wurde dann bei der Auktion am Mittwoch noch weit übertroffen. (APA/dpa/CC)

Publiziert am 08.06.2017