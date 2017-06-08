Vor rund 30 Jahren war er als Alltagsschmuck auf einem Flohmarkt zu einem Spottpreis verkauft worden, nun entpuppte er sich als kostbarer Diamantring.

Das Londoner Auktionshaus Sotheby’s hat das verkannte Schmuckstück um 656.750 Pfund (rund 750.000 Euro) an einen neuen Besitzer gebracht.

#AuctionUpdate Bought for £10 at a car boot sale in 1980s, this #diamond ring sells for £657k to heated bidding in packed #London sale room pic.twitter.com/ndCYrcrnpH