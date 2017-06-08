Flohmarkt-Schmuck bringt 750.000 Euro ein
Das Londoner Auktionshaus Sotheby’s hat das verkannte Schmuckstück um 656.750 Pfund (rund 750.000 Euro) an einen neuen Besitzer gebracht.
#AuctionUpdate Bought for £10 at a car boot sale in 1980s, this #diamond ring sells for £657k to heated bidding in packed #London sale room pic.twitter.com/ndCYrcrnpH— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) 7. Juni 2017
Wie Sotheby’s mitteilte, war der Ring in den 80er-Jahren um zehn Pfund verkauft worden. Erst vor wenigen Monaten habe der Besitzer das Auktionshaus um eine Taxierung gebeten. Es schätzte den Wert des 26,29-Karat-Stücks auf 250.000 bis 350.000 Pfund - oe3.ORF.at hat berichtet. Dieser Wert wurde dann bei der Auktion am Mittwoch noch weit übertroffen. (APA/dpa/CC)