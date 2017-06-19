Miley Cyrus: Wortduell mit Designer Stefano Gabbana
Die Musikerin hat ihrem jüngeren Bruder Braison am Wochenende zu seinem ersten Modelauftrag bei einer Modenschau gartuliert und an das Label Dolce & Gabbana geschrieben, das bereits mehrfach von Trump-Gegnern kritisiert worden war.
Ihre Botschaft hat gelautet: „Ich widerspreche KLAR Ihrer Politik. Aber ich unterstütze die Bemühungen Ihres Unternehmens, junge Künstler zu feiern und ihnen eine Plattform zu geben, auf der sie glänzen können.“
Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!
Stefano Gabbana, Mitbegründer des Modeunternehmens, hat Cyrus entgegnet, die nicht näher auf ihre Kritik eingegangen ist: „Wir sind Italiener und kümmern uns nicht um Politik, vor allem nicht um die amerikanische (...). Wir brauchen deine Posts oder Kommentare nicht, also ignoriere uns das nächste Mal bitte“.
Dolce & Gabbana hatten zuletzt mehrfach First Lady Melania Trump ausgestattet und wurden dafür von Trump-Gegnern kritisiert.