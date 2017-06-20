Wie man auf Weltreise die Mutter beruhigt

Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez lebt seit über einem Jahr den Traum einer Weltreise . Um mit seinem Freiheitswunsch seine Mutter nicht in den Wahnsinn zu treiben, hat er immer ein Schild dabei: „Mom I’m fine“.

„Mütter machen sich immer Sorgen, vor allem meine. Es war kompliziert mit ihr in Kontakt zu bleiben, also entschloss ich mich ihr ein positives Zeichen zu schicken und ihr zu zeigen, dass die Welt ein wunderschöner Ort ist und dass es mit gut geht“, erzählte Quiñonez vergangenes Jahr gegenüber der Online-Plattform Ladbible.com.

Say Cheese! 🐪 Credits 📷 @rafaeldeprost

Er meldet sich verlässlich: Trotz der Entfernung solle sie immer wissen wo er ist, mit welchen Menschen er sich umgibt und dass es ihm gut gehe.

What do you think of my Cambodian pose? #momimfine #travel #angkorwat #cambodia #asia #backpacking #temple #sun #smile #happy

From the bottom of the ocean #diving #scubadiving #travel #travelgram #momimfine #panama #adventure #boat #wreck

Dass nicht nur seine Mutter von den Bildern profitiert, ist gewiss.

#skydiving #sky #MomImFine #skylovers #mexico #travel

Mittlerweile folgen ihm mehr als 266.000 Menschen auf Instagram. Wie er sich das leisten kann?

Viva Colombia! #cartagena #colombia #travelgram #travel #momimfine

Hotels laden den Belgier ein kostenlos bei ihnen zu übernachten, wenn er Fotos vom Aufenthalt im Hotel auf Social Media veröffentlicht.

(Anastasia Lopez)

Publiziert am 20.06.2017