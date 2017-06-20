Wie man auf Weltreise die Mutter beruhigt
„Mütter machen sich immer Sorgen, vor allem meine. Es war kompliziert mit ihr in Kontakt zu bleiben, also entschloss ich mich ihr ein positives Zeichen zu schicken und ihr zu zeigen, dass die Welt ein wunderschöner Ort ist und dass es mit gut geht“, erzählte Quiñonez vergangenes Jahr gegenüber der Online-Plattform Ladbible.com.
When I invited my mother, she wanted to discover the way I like to travel. She enjoyed discovering new cultures but wasn't really a fan of my love for adrenaline so I secretly took this picture on the cliff. Sorry Mom :D I would like to say thank you to @nrjbelgique for believing in me and the future projects of "Mom, I'm fine" "Giving" and "sharing" have always been keywords for this project, this will take another dimension thanks to you #momimfine #travel #nusapenida #bali #indonesia #asia #crazy #sun #happy #view #cliffhanger
Er meldet sich verlässlich: Trotz der Entfernung solle sie immer wissen wo er ist, mit welchen Menschen er sich umgibt und dass es ihm gut gehe.
Dass nicht nur seine Mutter von den Bildern profitiert, ist gewiss.
Mittlerweile folgen ihm mehr als 266.000 Menschen auf Instagram. Wie er sich das leisten kann?
Welcome to Morocco! 🇲🇦 I'm proud to tell you that I managed to associate "Mom I'm Fine" with a humanitarian/development project! I would like to thank CTB, the Belgian Agency for development (www.btcctb.org) for the trust they are showing me! More information about the projects coming soon Credits 📷 @rafaeldeprost #momimfine #CTB #BTC #Morocco #Travel #Sun #Donkey #Arab #Maroc
Hotels laden den Belgier ein kostenlos bei ihnen zu übernachten, wenn er Fotos vom Aufenthalt im Hotel auf Social Media veröffentlicht.
Mom I'm fine: First anniversary! Exactly one year ago I created this Instagram account after quitting my job and selling my car in order to travel the world. At the beginning, I just wanted to tell my mom that I was fine, but now that I noticed the amazing support that people were showing to the account, I decided to give an additional dimension to it. My goal for this year: Bring our humanitarian projects to the next level #momimfine #travel #sun #happy #anniversary #pool #kualalumpur #malaysia #asia #backpacking #newgoals
(Anastasia Lopez)