Lady Gaga fordert „Liebe und Respekt“ für Ed Sheeran
What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.
Er sei ein unglaublich talentierter Künstler: „Ich liebe Ed. Ich wünschte, alle Menschen im Internet wären positiv und liebevoll und würden eine Online-Community schaffen, die freundlich und kraftgebend ist, statt hasserfüllt und gemein“, hat die 31-Jährige unter einem Foto der beiden festgehalten.
(Anastasia Lopez)