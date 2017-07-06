Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga fordert „Liebe und Respekt“ für Ed Sheeran

Nachdem der britische Sänger Ed Sheeran nach „gemeinen“ Kommentaren seiner Fans seinen Twitter-Account nicht mehr nutzen will, ist seine US-Kollegin Lady Gaga für den 26-Jährigen eingesprungen. Sheeran verdiene „Liebe und Respekt - genau wie alle Menschen“, hat die Popsängerin auf ihrem Instagram-Account gepostet.

Er sei ein unglaublich talentierter Künstler: „Ich liebe Ed. Ich wünschte, alle Menschen im Internet wären positiv und liebevoll und würden eine Online-Community schaffen, die freundlich und kraftgebend ist, statt hasserfüllt und gemein“, hat die 31-Jährige unter einem Foto der beiden festgehalten.

(Anastasia Lopez)

Publiziert am 06.07.2017