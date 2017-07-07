Das sind die spektakulärsten Drohnenbilder
Eine hochkarätige Jury bestehend aus Profi-FotografInnen, ReporterInnen von Magazinen wie National Geographic und MitarbeiterInnen der Plattfrom Dronestagram haben in Kategorien „Nature“, „People“ und „Urban“ jeweils die Plätze 1 - 3 ausgewählt. Die Kriterien für die Prämierung waren aufgeteilt in Kreativität und handwerkliche Qualität. Für besonders kreative Einsedungen wurde die Sonderkategorie „Creativity“ neu geschaffen.
Das sind die Top 3 der atemberaubenden Aufnahmen
Der dritte Platz in der Kategorie „Nature“ ging an ein Bild aufgenommen im isländischen Packeis.
Formation of the sea in pack ice in East Greenland. Abstract view!
Die Silbermedaille in dieser Kategorie geht an die „Straße nach Transsilvanien“.
On the road again!
Das Siegerbild in der Kategorie „Nature“ ist wirklich etwas ganz besonderes. Ein einzigartiges Bild eines Lavendelfeldes in der Provence:
International Drone Photography contest: 1st Prize Winner – Nature: Provence, summer trim
Ebenfalls spketakulär ist dieses Bild aus dem Mekong Delta in Vietnam.
A woman harvests water lilies in a pond in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam
„End of the line“ ist der Titel des Siegerbildes in der Kategorie „People“.
When you walk around a new world perspective you forget what is up and what is down. Here is my visual drone art of the day. Falling from the edge of lines.
Weitere spektakuläre Bilder gibt es hier!
