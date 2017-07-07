Jens Büttner / dpa / picturedesk.com

Das sind die spektakulärsten Drohnenbilder

Die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner des vierten internationalen Drohnen-Photocontest der Plattform Dronestagram stehen fest. Aus tausenden Einsendungen von Hobby- und Profi-Fotografinnen und Fotografen wurden atemberaubende Siegerbilder in den Kategoreien „Nature“, „People“ und „Urban“ gekürt.

Eine hochkarätige Jury bestehend aus Profi-FotografInnen, ReporterInnen von Magazinen wie National Geographic und MitarbeiterInnen der Plattfrom Dronestagram haben in Kategorien „Nature“, „People“ und „Urban“ jeweils die Plätze 1 - 3 ausgewählt. Die Kriterien für die Prämierung waren aufgeteilt in Kreativität und handwerkliche Qualität. Für besonders kreative Einsedungen wurde die Sonderkategorie „Creativity“ neu geschaffen.

Das sind die Top 3 der atemberaubenden Aufnahmen

Der dritte Platz in der Kategorie „Nature“ ging an ein Bild aufgenommen im isländischen Packeis.

Die Silbermedaille in dieser Kategorie geht an die „Straße nach Transsilvanien“.

Das Siegerbild in der Kategorie „Nature“ ist wirklich etwas ganz besonderes. Ein einzigartiges Bild eines Lavendelfeldes in der Provence:

Ebenfalls spketakulär ist dieses Bild aus dem Mekong Delta in Vietnam.

„End of the line“ ist der Titel des Siegerbildes in der Kategorie „People“.

(NES)