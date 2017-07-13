Alle drei Töchter von Bruce Willis waren alkoholabhängig
Den Anfang machte mit Rumer, die älteste der drei Willis-Töchter. „Ich bin die Erste, die sagt, dass ich nicht perfekt bin“, schrieb Rumer jetzt auf ihrer Instagram-Seite.
I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself 😊
„Ich bin seit sechs Monaten ohne Alkohol. Nach einem langen Weg bis hierher kann ich ehrlich sagen, dass ich in meinem ganzen Leben noch nie so stolz auf mich gewesen bin.“
Knapp fünf Tage später veröffentlichte Scout auf ihrer Instagram-Seite ein Video und sind einen Song mit dem Titel „Goodbye“, dazu den Spruch: „Sauber und gelassen seit einem Jahr.“ Dazu schrieb die Absolventin der Eliteuniversität Brown weiter: „Keine Filter mehr, keine chemische Entspannung mehr.“
I'm not always good at celebrating myself, and reallllllllly shy about doing it publicly, but honestly I am so fucking proud of myself for this one. Last month on June 17 marked one year of being fully present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no short cuts. I am meetingthe best version of myself every day 🦑💗🦑💗 Here's a song I wrote about it last summer called goodbye 🌚
Einen Tag später gesteht auch die Jüngste Tallulah, dass sie unter Alkohol und ihre Essstörung gelitten hat. Ein Erinerungsfoto zeigte sie mit Zigarette und Bierdose, dazu die Worte: „Nüchtern zu bleiben war mit Abstand das Wichtigste, was ich in meinen 23 Jahren gemacht habe.“
3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me. I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far. I don't push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I've done in my wee 23 years. 🎉🎂🎈
Die Suchtgefährdung scheint in der Familie zu liegen. Als junger Mann kämpfte Vater Bruce Willis selbst gegen den Alkohol. Und auch Mutter Demi Moore musste Mitte der Achtziger wegen ihrer Tabletten- und Alkoholabhängigkeit in eine Suchtklinik. (SC)