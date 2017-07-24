Diese Künstlerin verwandelt Avocadokerne in Kunst

Schon einmal gewundert, was man aus Avocadokernen so alles machen könnte? Anpflanzen dauert zu lange, und als Zusatz für Smoothies ist es nicht für alle das Leckerste. In Millimeterarbeit verwandelt sie eine Frau in Kunst.

Sagen und Mythen sind ihr Spezialgebiet. Gemeinsam mit ihrer Hündin nutzt die Künstlerin ihre Freizeit, um Geschichten in kleine Kunstwerke zu verwandeln.

a promised close-up of the Forest Guardian 🌿 life-size 😊 Ein Beitrag geteilt von Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) am 20. Sep 2016 um 6:44 Uhr

My lovely carving table, so soft and warm 💛 thanks Annie 🐶 #englishsetter #avocadostonefaces Ein Beitrag geteilt von Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) am 31. Mai 2016 um 1:39 Uhr

Sie nimmt den scheinbar unbrauchbarsten Teil einer Avocado, und schnitzt daraus etwas, das Menschen berührt.

I just noticed that my IG feed is no longer in a chronological order 😱 has this happened to anyone else? All my favourite IGer's posts were waiting for me at the top of my feed (but who knows what I missed at the bottom.. 😐) Ein Beitrag geteilt von Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) am 6. Apr 2016 um 1:06 Uhr

Two left hand pendants for my left-handed friend and her left-handed sister ❤ They are both carved from the one avocado stone 🌰 (i'm a bit late with this post - apparently it was Left-handers day yesterday 😅) Ein Beitrag geteilt von Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) am 14. Aug 2016 um 10:14 Uhr

These avocado stone carvings are now available in my shop 🌿 www.avocadostonefaces.com 🌿 direct link in profile 😘 (payments in PayPal) Sheela na Gigs .•° Guardians of the Forest .•° Mushroom Fairies .•° a Bearded Ponderer .•° Freckled Buddha .•° Druidic Standing Stones Ein Beitrag geteilt von Avocado Stone Faces (@avocadostonefaces) am 11. Aug 2016 um 11:00 Uhr

Von der keltischen Mythologie inspiriert, formt die irische Künstlerin Jan Campbell Figuren und Gesichter und hat durch ihre Kunst weltweit über 70 Tausend Fans auf Social Media.

(Anastasia Lopez)