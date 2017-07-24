Diese Künstlerin verwandelt Avocadokerne in Kunst
Sagen und Mythen sind ihr Spezialgebiet. Gemeinsam mit ihrer Hündin nutzt die Künstlerin ihre Freizeit, um Geschichten in kleine Kunstwerke zu verwandeln.
Sie nimmt den scheinbar unbrauchbarsten Teil einer Avocado, und schnitzt daraus etwas, das Menschen berührt.
Von der keltischen Mythologie inspiriert, formt die irische Künstlerin Jan Campbell Figuren und Gesichter und hat durch ihre Kunst weltweit über 70 Tausend Fans auf Social Media.
The making of a Druidic Standing Stone 🗿 The Ogham writing on his back says "Elder" 🌿 Ogham is the earliest recorded writing in Ireland. • I've been wanting to do a progress video for ages but I knew that if I recorded myself carving in real time I'd likely get stage fright 😱 Plus it would feel pretty uncomfortable to carve with a camera between my eyes and my hands. So this stop/start animation is a happy compromise ☺ would you like to see me make more work-in-progress videos like this one?
These are the avocado stone carvings that I'll be offering for sale in my upcoming Etsy shop update (it will most likely be on Friday evening, Irish time) 🌿 I have a list of people who want to be alerted as soon as these pieces are available - let me know here if you'd like me to add you (write "list" or some other clear indication in the comments here ⬇⬇) I will either tag your username in an IG post or send you a DM. Have a wonderful day! 😘
(Anastasia Lopez)