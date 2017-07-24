Diese Künstlerin verwandelt Avocadokerne in Kunst

Schon einmal gewundert, was man aus Avocadokernen so alles machen könnte? Anpflanzen dauert zu lange, und als Zusatz für Smoothies ist es nicht für alle das Leckerste. In Millimeterarbeit verwandelt sie eine Frau in Kunst.

Sagen und Mythen sind ihr Spezialgebiet. Gemeinsam mit ihrer Hündin nutzt die Künstlerin ihre Freizeit, um Geschichten in kleine Kunstwerke zu verwandeln.

a promised close-up of the Forest Guardian 🌿 life-size 😊

My lovely carving table, so soft and warm 💛 thanks Annie 🐶 #englishsetter #avocadostonefaces

Sie nimmt den scheinbar unbrauchbarsten Teil einer Avocado, und schnitzt daraus etwas, das Menschen berührt.

Von der keltischen Mythologie inspiriert, formt die irische Künstlerin Jan Campbell Figuren und Gesichter und hat durch ihre Kunst weltweit über 70 Tausend Fans auf Social Media.

Publiziert am 24.07.2017