Nasenhaar-Extensions sind der neue Trend auf Social Media

Auf Instagram kursieren immer mehr Schnappschüsse von Teenagern mit Teenagern mit Nasenhaarverlängerungen.

Unter dem Hashtag #nosehairextensions posten Jugendliche weltweit auf Social-Media-Kanälen Selfies mit den Fake-Haaren und zeigen, wie man die Nasenhaar-Extensions richtig stylt.

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三

Ein Beitrag geteilt von GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) am

Publiziert am 10.10.2017