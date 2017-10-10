Island erstmals für die Fußball-WM qualifiziert
I know that this isn't Liverpool related but being from Iceland, this is a very special moment. The Icelandic national team have qualified for their first ever World Cup and are the smallest nation to ever participate in the competition (with only 335 thousand people). Even though this team may not be the most talented, they showed that through hard work and teamwork, they could do the impossible. This is one of those reasons I love this beautiful game. It's so unpredictable, that anything is possible if you set your heart to it. #Iceland #YNWA #ÁframÍsland #Proud #Inspiration
Den letzten Schritt schafft Island gestern mit dem 2:0 Sieg über den Kosovo. 15.000 Fans waren im Stadion von Rekjavik live dabei.
Island lässt Teams wie Kroatien oder Türkei hinter sich.
Looking forward to have Iceland at another major tournament… See you in Russia. 🙌🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/MIs5jVI5bl— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) 9. Oktober 2017
Gestern ist der berühmte „Huh“ Schaltruf im Stadion lauter denn je gewesen. Ein Österreicher war mittendrin, Schiedsrichter Harald Lechner hat das Spiel gegen den Kosovo geleitet.