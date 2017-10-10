Island erstmals für die Fußball-WM qualifiziert

Zwei Jahre nach dem sensationellen Einzug in das Viertelfinale bei der Europameisterschaft in Frankreich, schafft das isländische Fußball-Nationalteam die nächste Sensation. Island qualifiziert sich erstmals in Geschichte für die Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft.

Den letzten Schritt schafft Island gestern mit dem 2:0 Sieg über den Kosovo. 15.000 Fans waren im Stadion von Rekjavik live dabei.

Island lässt Teams wie Kroatien oder Türkei hinter sich.

Gestern ist der berühmte „Huh“ Schaltruf im Stadion lauter denn je gewesen. Ein Österreicher war mittendrin, Schiedsrichter Harald Lechner hat das Spiel gegen den Kosovo geleitet.


Publiziert am 10.10.2017