Regenbogen-Wimpern sind der neue Modetrend
Wem der Regenbogen-Farbtrend zu offensichtlich war, kann mit den farbigen Wimpern etwas mehr leuchtenden Ton in den Alltag bringen.
Only my lash goddess @nicoleporterfield7 💪💪💪 from @revivalsalon22 can do these fun green and yellow lash extensions on the fabulous @j_tobs owner of @the.hair.garage at our home @salonsbyjc_stoneham .
Ob passend zur Augenfarbe oder in Regenbogen-Muster: Bunte Wimpern sind diesen Herbst im Trend.
Feel like being a mermaid today?? 😍Available in all colors and metallics. Full lash or corners as an add on.
Auf Social Media zeigen Menschen weltweit, wie sie ihre Krativität einsetzen, um das Make-Up außergewöhnlich zu machen:
(Anastasia Lopez)