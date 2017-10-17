Regenbogen-Wimpern sind der neue Modetrend

Faszinierende Farben gibt es im Herbst in der Natur wo man nur hinsieht, jetzt kommen bunte Farben ganz nah an uns heran.

Wem der Regenbogen-Farbtrend zu offensichtlich war, kann mit den farbigen Wimpern etwas mehr leuchtenden Ton in den Alltag bringen.

Ob passend zur Augenfarbe oder in Regenbogen-Muster: Bunte Wimpern sind diesen Herbst im Trend.

Auf Social Media zeigen Menschen weltweit, wie sie ihre Krativität einsetzen, um das Make-Up außergewöhnlich zu machen:

Love my new Lashes by @whiplashextensions_sd 💕💁🏼 #lashextensions #whiplash #mermaidlashes #beauty #inlove

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Bella Vii (@bella_vii) am

(Anastasia Lopez)

Publiziert am 17.10.2017