Zigarettenstummel

Dieser Mann baut ein Surfbrett aus Zigarettenstummeln

Zurückgelassene Tabakreste und Zigarettenfilter sind ein massives Problem in Küstengewässern. Der sportbegeisterte Kalifornier Taylor Lane bemerkte bei einer Aufräumaktion wie stark die Verschmutzung im Meer ist und baute daraufhin in 200 Stunden Arbeit ein Surfbrett aus gesammelten Zigarettenstummeln.

Um auf die Umweltverschmutzung in Städten, Küsten und im Meer aufmerksam zu machen, hat der Kalifornier über 10.000 gerauchte und weggeworfene Zigaretten am Strand von Santa Cruz gesammelt, und mithilfe von anderen im Meer gefundenen Müllresten zu einem Surfbrett zu bauen.

The Cigarette Surfboard from Juddy Productions on Vimeo.

Er reichte das Projekt dieses Jahr beim US-amerikanischen „Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest“ ein und gewann den ersten Platz.

(Anastasia Lopez)

Publiziert am 29.10.2017