Dieser Mann baut ein Surfbrett aus Zigarettenstummeln
Um auf die Umweltverschmutzung in Städten, Küsten und im Meer aufmerksam zu machen, hat der Kalifornier über 10.000 gerauchte und weggeworfene Zigaretten am Strand von Santa Cruz gesammelt, und mithilfe von anderen im Meer gefundenen Müllresten zu einem Surfbrett zu bauen.
The Cigarette Surfboard from Juddy Productions on Vimeo.
Er reichte das Projekt dieses Jahr beim US-amerikanischen „Creators & Innovators Upcycle Contest“ ein und gewann den ersten Platz.
10,000 cigarette butts collected from beach cleanups on the Central California coast, EPS foam and fiberglass cut-offs donated from surf shops, styrofoam from fish markets, and found fabrics; all epoxied using @entropyresins made from soybeans. Filmed, edited and co-directed by the infamous @juddyproductions. Huge thanks to everyone who made this effort possible! Hit some bumps in the road, but the roach ain't out yet! #theroachtail #creatorscontest #usa #getoutthereandlearn @visslasurf @surfrider @saveourshores
(Anastasia Lopez)